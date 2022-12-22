Read full article on original website
Jem M
3d ago
I don't think her dream was to be eaten alive by a shark. Can you even imagine the absolute horror and terrifying fear and pain? God bless her and I pray she did not suffer long. This story is agonizing to me as an empath.
Jon Johnson
3d ago
By the time it returned, the man told investigators, "he could see something red around the shark's gills," according to the DLNR. At the same time, "he said people on the beach began yelling at him to get out of the water because a shark was feeding in the area."Officials noted that the husband's account was corroborated by an eyewitness on the beach SAD SAD
Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
Large Aggressive Shark Seen Feeding on Snorkeler: 'Red Cloud in the Water'
The woman's husband continued to look for her as the shark circled around him, but officials later confirmed she had been killed.
Kayaker's Body Found in Gulf of California; Her Husband, Who Rescued Their Daughter, Is Still Missing at Sea
A woman has died and her husband remains missing after a sea kayaking trip went terribly wrong in the Gulf of California on Thanksgiving Day. Yeon-Su Kim and her husband Corey Allen were visiting Mexico with their teenage daughter when they ran into trouble while sea kayaking Thursday afternoon, family friend Lisa Aumack told The Washington Post.
Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy
After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of...
Shark Rips "Good Chunk" From Man's Torso in Horror Attack off Hawaii Coast
The attack comes just five days after a woman is thought to have been killed by a shark while snorkelling off Keawakapu Point on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Sick details revealed after California doctor filmed women and nurses with secret camera in unisex bathroom
A DOCTOR will serve only a month behind bars after it was revealed that he secretly filmed women inside a bathroom at a medical clinic. Dr Vincent Tran, 52, pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside two unisex bathrooms at the Chula Vista Outpatient Center -Veterans Affairs Clinic - for months.
Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'
Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared The body of a 22-year-old Houston man was found in a Texas lake after a days-long search. Aamir Ali was camping with friends at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake when he went missing on Friday, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. His brother, Qasim Ali, said that the former University of Houston student was last seen...
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report
The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
