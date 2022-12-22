Former federal agent sentenced to 10 years in child sex tourism case

A former federal agent in Cahokia Heights has been sentenced to ten years in prison in a sex tourism case.

55-year-old Joseph Fuchs, a former investigator for the Postal Service, traveled to the Philippines in 2018 and 2019 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to prosecutors. They say he communicated with her via Facebook and sent her nearly $1,000 through payment apps.

Prosecutors add that when Fuchs was communicating with the child, he “discussed ways to evade detection of her age.”

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national organization that the Department of Justice launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

