ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Road Trip: Seaport in Manhattan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B54CN_0jrb6rXS00

Seaport in lower Manhattan has gone through a transformation following Superstorm Sandy. Now, it's back and better than ever.

Visitors can admire the historic tall ships, experience world-class dining and enjoy fun for the whole family. Seaport is a one-stop-shop adventure in the city known to old-school New Yorkers as the South Street Seaport.

Families can visit the South Street Seaport Museum, visit pop-up shops and even ice skate for free. The rink is open seven days a week, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent them on site.

The tin building by Jean Georges also opened this fall as an international food marketplace where the old Fulton Fish Market once stood on the water.

Skate, shop and scarf down some fresh seafood in this revitalized neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Volatile weather creates accessibility issues for NYC transit

The heavy rain, high-speed winds and dropping temperatures have made reliable train service less accessible to some New Yorkers. Dustin Jones is a Bronx resident who says he has no access to train service at the Burnside Avenue station on Jerome Avenue in Mount Hope due to being in a wheelchair. On days like today, it makes going anywhere even more of a challenge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

128K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy