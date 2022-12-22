Road Trip: Seaport in Manhattan

Seaport in lower Manhattan has gone through a transformation following Superstorm Sandy. Now, it's back and better than ever.

Visitors can admire the historic tall ships, experience world-class dining and enjoy fun for the whole family. Seaport is a one-stop-shop adventure in the city known to old-school New Yorkers as the South Street Seaport.

Families can visit the South Street Seaport Museum, visit pop-up shops and even ice skate for free. The rink is open seven days a week, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent them on site.

The tin building by Jean Georges also opened this fall as an international food marketplace where the old Fulton Fish Market once stood on the water.

Skate, shop and scarf down some fresh seafood in this revitalized neighborhood.