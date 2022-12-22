ZIMBABWE v PAKISTAN 1994-95

Toss: Pakistan. Test debut: I. P. Butchart. Pakistan joined England (against Australia in 1888) and South Africa (against New Zealand in January 1995) as the third team to come from behind to win a three-Test series; they were the first such winners away from home. But Salim Malik's triumph was clouded. On the first day, he had to deny allegations that he tried to bribe Australian players to throw the Karachi Test. Afterwards, he was fined half his fee and given a suspended two-Test ban, while Aamir Sohail was severely reprimanded, for accusing umpire Robinson of wetting one side of the ball. The entire team lost a quarter of their fee for a slow over-rate, despite winning in four days.

Though the final result was decisive, the advantage had swung from one side to another. Once again, Streak knocked down Pakistan's top order, reducing them to 83 for four, before Ijaz Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq launched a stand of 76. Streak finally removed Ijaz, before departing with a side strain, and Bryan Strang then took three quick wickets. Inzamam was fast running out of partners but Aamir Nazir hung on as a few hefty blows brought up Inzamam's fourth Test hundred. He was last out after three and a half hours, having struck 12 fours and two sixes.

Zimbabwe's performance next day was disappointing: 69 for two at lunch, 146 for five at tea, 243 all out, a slender lead of 12. Carlisle, opening in place of the injured Dekker, battled almost three hours for 31, but there was no major innings. Only a ninth-wicket stand of 40 from Paul Strang and Brain pushed them past Pakistan.

Seam continued to hold sway on the third day, with Pakistan indebted again to Inzamam and Ijaz. This time they combined at 88 for three and put on 116; Inzamam scored 83 in four hours, while Ijaz made 55. But after they were parted, the last six fell for 20. Another four for Streak, who needed cortisone injections before he could return to the game, took his series aggregate to 22, while Bryan Strang bowled 26 overs for only 27 runs.

Zimbabwe had nearly two days to score 239 for their first series win in Test cricket. They were in immediate trouble when Nazir bowled both openers as the score reached 12. He went on to devastate the innings, taking five wickets for the first time in his fifth Test. With eight down at tea, Zimbabwe were dead and buried. The last two wickets did put on 44. The Pakistanis believed Saeed Anwar had caught Streak at first slip to win the game and were leaving the field when Robinson disallowed it. Dismayed, Anwar dropped another catch three balls later, but the real end was not delayed for long.

Man of the Match: Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Men of the Series: Zimbabwe - H. H. Streak; Pakistan - Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

Close of play: First day, Zimbabwe 4-0 (G. W. Flower 0*, S. V. Carlisle 3*); Second day, Zimbabwe 243; Third day, Pakistan 235-6 (Rashid Latif 1*, Wasim Akram 0*).