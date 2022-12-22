ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

ISL 2022-23: Guarrotxena brace bails Goa out against Jamshedpur

By Agencies
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBrWU_0jrb6nFm00

Iker's Guarrotxena's brace helped FC Goa grab a point in a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Guarrotxena was omnipresent throughout the match - scoring once in each half for the visitors, in addition to putting the ball into his own net in the first half. Ishan Pandita, meanwhile, netted Jamshedpur FC's second of the night.

Jamshedpur FC got off to a fine start, coming close to breaking the deadlock twice in the first seven minutes. Boris Singh Thangjam was the heart of both chances, attempting a cross that went out before firing a shot from outside the box that narrowly missed the target.

The hosts finally got the lead in the 31st minute, courtesy of Iker Guarrotxena's own-goal. While several of Aidy Boothroyd's men rose high to meet a corner-kick by Raphael Crivellaro, it was the Spaniard who put the ball into his own net.

It did not take long for Guarrotxena to make amends for his earlier gaffe. In the 38th minute, the 29-year-old nodded home from close range off a fine cross by Makan Winkle Chothe to restore parity on the scoresheet.

Just five minutes into the second half, Jamshedpur FC took the lead once again through Ishan Pandita. An underhit pass back from Aibanbha Dohling found its way to Dheeraj Singh, but Pandita whisked it off from the goalkeeper before he could clear it, thereafter slotting it calmly into an empty net.

Goa responded by creating several chances in the minutes that followed, although none of them ended up in the back of the net.

At the stroke of the hour-mark, Edu Bedia drove a fine shot from outside the box, but saw his effort skid just past the far post. Eight minutes later, the hosts almost struck back through Crivellaro, whose shot was saved on the goal line by substitute Sanson Pereira.

The remainder of the half saw Aidy Boothroyd's men playing it safe to preserve their lead and get over the finish line. However, in the 90th minute, Guarrotxena capitalised on the confusion inside Jamshedpur's box to drill a loose ball past goalkeeper Vishal Yadav and into the goal.

Jamshedpur FC remain tenth in the table, with their next game coming away to Kerala Blasters on January 3rd.

FC Goa are now in fourth place on the standings, courtesy of the point earned on Thursday. Their next assignment is against ATK Mohun Bagan at Kolkata on December 28.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Antonio Conte admits to ‘strange’ experience of watching Kane v Lloris

Antonio Conte has spoken of the “strange” experience of watching his two most senior players face each other from the penalty spot not once but twice during the World Cup. The Spurs coach has the task of making sure both Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are focused on achieving for Spurs in the second half of the Premier League season which resumes on Boxing Day. But the Italian has little doubt his two leaders will be ready, despite the unusual events of the quarter-final between England and France.
BBC

Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?

First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy