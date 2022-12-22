ISL 2022-23: Guarrotxena brace bails Goa out against Jamshedpur

Iker's Guarrotxena's brace helped FC Goa grab a point in a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Guarrotxena was omnipresent throughout the match - scoring once in each half for the visitors, in addition to putting the ball into his own net in the first half. Ishan Pandita, meanwhile, netted Jamshedpur FC's second of the night.

Jamshedpur FC got off to a fine start, coming close to breaking the deadlock twice in the first seven minutes. Boris Singh Thangjam was the heart of both chances, attempting a cross that went out before firing a shot from outside the box that narrowly missed the target.

The hosts finally got the lead in the 31st minute, courtesy of Iker Guarrotxena's own-goal. While several of Aidy Boothroyd's men rose high to meet a corner-kick by Raphael Crivellaro, it was the Spaniard who put the ball into his own net.

It did not take long for Guarrotxena to make amends for his earlier gaffe. In the 38th minute, the 29-year-old nodded home from close range off a fine cross by Makan Winkle Chothe to restore parity on the scoresheet.

Just five minutes into the second half, Jamshedpur FC took the lead once again through Ishan Pandita. An underhit pass back from Aibanbha Dohling found its way to Dheeraj Singh, but Pandita whisked it off from the goalkeeper before he could clear it, thereafter slotting it calmly into an empty net.

Goa responded by creating several chances in the minutes that followed, although none of them ended up in the back of the net.

At the stroke of the hour-mark, Edu Bedia drove a fine shot from outside the box, but saw his effort skid just past the far post. Eight minutes later, the hosts almost struck back through Crivellaro, whose shot was saved on the goal line by substitute Sanson Pereira.

The remainder of the half saw Aidy Boothroyd's men playing it safe to preserve their lead and get over the finish line. However, in the 90th minute, Guarrotxena capitalised on the confusion inside Jamshedpur's box to drill a loose ball past goalkeeper Vishal Yadav and into the goal.

Jamshedpur FC remain tenth in the table, with their next game coming away to Kerala Blasters on January 3rd.

FC Goa are now in fourth place on the standings, courtesy of the point earned on Thursday. Their next assignment is against ATK Mohun Bagan at Kolkata on December 28.