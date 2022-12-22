Youth Zone at Medical Mall gets a $250,000 boost
The Robert P. Holding Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Youth Zone, a campaign of the Johnston Health Foundation. The hospital foundation will use the money to renovate space inside Johnston Medical Mall for children taking part in the Healthy Kids program at HealthQuest Fitness & Wellness Center. Holding was a trustee and strong supporter of Johnston Memorial Hospital — […]
