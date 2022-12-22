DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after an investigation by The Denham Springs Police Department. The police say a woman walking along U.S. 190 was kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Dec. 9. Through an investigation, police created a DNA profile for the suspect, who was identified as Devin Brazile. He was arrested without incident on Monday, Dec. 26 and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to the police.

