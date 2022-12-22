Read full article on original website
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Cash reward for suspects in 17-year-old’s murder
In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son's murder whereabouts.
Denham Springs Police arrest suspect in rape, kidnapping
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after an investigation by The Denham Springs Police Department. The police say a woman walking along U.S. 190 was kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Dec. 9. Through an investigation, police created a DNA profile for the suspect, who was identified as Devin Brazile. He was arrested without incident on Monday, Dec. 26 and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to the police.
NOPD seeks second person of interest for Homicide in Rouses parking lot
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 49-year old Ricky Cowart as a person of interest in connection to a homicide on Friday (Dec. 23) in the Warehouse district.
Customers extinguish fire in Hammond Walmart, investigators looking for suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for your help identifying a man they believe may have intentionally set a fire in a heavily-occupied Walmart in Hammond. It happened Christmas Eve around 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart in the 2700 block of W. Thomas...
2 teens dead, 4 hurt in Ninth Ward shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — UPDATE – The NOPD now says two teens and four others were hurt after a shooting in the Ninth Ward. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Ave. Investigations reveal a shooting occurred in the area, claiming the life...
STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
Sad Christmas for 16-year-old who lost sight from gun violence
Christmas is the time of year where parents are excited to gift their children with presents, but this Christmas is different for one mother whose son lost his eyesight.
Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
Comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in N.O.; police looking for suspects
NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Two arrested in Dec. 6 Jeanerette home invasion
On Dec. 9, KLFY reported on an attempted home invasion in which one suspect was killed and two others were wanted for their role in the crime that occurred on Dec. 6 at 900 Old Jeanerette Rd.
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused: A pickup truck and an SUV collided on an elevated section of U.S. 90 near Amelia on Thursday, killing a 19-year-old Houma man who was traveling in the SUV, according to State Police. The SUV then flew off the road and crashed onto the pickup’s roof on the ground below.
