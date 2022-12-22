ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
Denham Springs Police arrest suspect in rape, kidnapping

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after an investigation by The Denham Springs Police Department. The police say a woman walking along U.S. 190 was kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Dec. 9. Through an investigation, police created a DNA profile for the suspect, who was identified as Devin Brazile. He was arrested without incident on Monday, Dec. 26 and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to the police.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
2 teens dead, 4 hurt in Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — UPDATE – The NOPD now says two teens and four others were hurt after a shooting in the Ninth Ward. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Ave. Investigations reveal a shooting occurred in the area, claiming the life...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
STPSO arrests two fugitives wanted by Hammond Police Department

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
HAMMOND, LA
Teen boy shot Christmas morning in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was sent to the emergency room Sunday (Dec. 25) after being shot in Central City on Christmas morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details about the shooting, other than reporting it happened around 9:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in N.O.; police looking for suspects

NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say. New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman working at Assumption Parish jail arrested after allegedly bringing in contraband for money

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman who was employed at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling in cell phones and other banned items. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the employee as jail food service provider Brittany McBridge Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville. An investigation was launched after correctional officers intercepted banned items in a two-month period, the sheriff’s office said.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused

US 90 Crash Kills Houma Youngster: DWI Driver Accused: A pickup truck and an SUV collided on an elevated section of U.S. 90 near Amelia on Thursday, killing a 19-year-old Houma man who was traveling in the SUV, according to State Police. The SUV then flew off the road and crashed onto the pickup’s roof on the ground below.
HOUMA, LA

