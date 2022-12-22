ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Mother sentenced in baby son’s fentanyl death in Frederick County

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmQJA_0jrb6Yxl00

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a mother will spend five years in prison after her 3-month-old son died from fentanyl exposure in 2020.

The judge gave Heather Marie Frazier, 36, of Mount Airy a 10-year sentence, but suspended half of it on Thursday.

Man found dead in parking garage stairwell in Montgomery County; death considered ‘suspicious’

Frazier, who entered a guilty plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, also has to complete five years of supervised probation.

Members of the Mount Airy Police Department went to a home on Walden Way on July 3, 2020 after they received a report that a baby was in cardiac arrest. Medics took the nearly 3-month-old boy to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Investigators found that Frazier and her husband, Jeremy Whitney Frazier, were mixing fentanyl in the same bathroom where they prepared bottles for their son. Fentanyl contamination led to the baby’s death.

Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 35, entered a guilty plea to Involuntary Manslaughter on March 14, 2022. Another judge gave him the same sentence that his wife received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Kelly Combs
3d ago

My condolences to the death of that precious little baby boy. He was taken back by Jesus. He will never feel anymore pain. His parents should have gotten death. Jesus has their judgement, and punishment already in plan.

Reply(2)
4
Related
PennLive.com

Police seek Chambersburg man accused of hammer attack

Chambersburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who police believe recently assaulted two people with a hammer. A warrant for aggravated assault was issued for David Figueroa, 51, on Dec. 21, police said. Figueroa is suspected of entering the victims’ residence and attacking them...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
GREENBELT, MD
wfmd.com

Mt. Airy Woman Sentenced For The Death Of Her Infant Son

She will need to serve five years behind bars. Heather Marie Frazier (Photo from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down on Thursday to a Mount Airy woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her three-month-old son. Heather Marie Frazier, 36, was given ten years incarceration with all but five years suspended. She will also be placed on five years supervised probation after she’s released from prison.
MOUNT AIRY, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda leaves female victim with minor injuries

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at 6:00 PM. @MoCoPGNews reported on Twitter that there was a fight outside of CAVA, which was broken up by Montgomery County police officers who were already at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison

BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery.  In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports.   The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty. 
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested in Mexico for 2010 murder in Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man from Northern Virginia, wanted for killing a woman in her home in Bethesda, Md. in 2010, was waiting to be extradited to the United States from Mexico Friday morning. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information […]
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Montgomery County Police Chief Donald E. Brooks Has Died

Per MCPD: Chief Brooks began his career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 1950, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Police on April 26, 1988, until his retirement in 1991. In 1950, the year he joined the force, there were about 100 officers on the force and when Chief Brooks retired 41 years later, there were 892 officers and more than 300 civilian staff.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy