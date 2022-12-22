Mother sentenced in baby son’s fentanyl death in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a mother will spend five years in prison after her 3-month-old son died from fentanyl exposure in 2020.

The judge gave Heather Marie Frazier, 36, of Mount Airy a 10-year sentence, but suspended half of it on Thursday.

Frazier, who entered a guilty plea to Involuntary Manslaughter, also has to complete five years of supervised probation.

Members of the Mount Airy Police Department went to a home on Walden Way on July 3, 2020 after they received a report that a baby was in cardiac arrest. Medics took the nearly 3-month-old boy to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators found that Frazier and her husband, Jeremy Whitney Frazier, were mixing fentanyl in the same bathroom where they prepared bottles for their son. Fentanyl contamination led to the baby’s death.

Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 35, entered a guilty plea to Involuntary Manslaughter on March 14, 2022. Another judge gave him the same sentence that his wife received.

