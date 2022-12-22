Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win
Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Kevin Durant opened up about leaving the Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a unique feeling when Golden State won again
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of...
Klay Thompson Dismisses Ja Morant's Trash Talk
Klay Thompson didn't even hear about Ja Morant's trash talk.
Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
Nets Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Be honest: did you count the Brooklyn Nets out? Many NBA fans and experts did. This summer, the Nets appeared to be a team on the verge of collapse. Kevin Durant requested a trade, and the sky was suddenly falling for New York’s other team. Yet, the trade never...
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
Stephen Curry hyped up after monster Moses Moody slam
Coming into Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinal rematch had lost some of its luster with Warriors star Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Curry is actually on pace to return soon, but once the game began the rest of the Warriors made sure they gave their home fans something to cheer about as they showed up in a big way against their Western Conference foe. Although Jordan Poole managed to get himself ejected after having a big game, that didn’t seem to affect the Warriors much as they continued the beat-down of the Grizzlies. One of the top plays of the game came early in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green threw a length of the court pass to Jonathan Kuminga who, as he was falling out of bounds, tipped the ball to a streaking Moses Moody who finished off the play with a thunderous slam.
Kevin Durant Reveals How Jacque Vaughn Turned Nets Around
After a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared an interesting story
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Gives Honest Take On Golden State Warriors' Struggles
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not hold back when talking about the Golden State Warriors’ recent play on ESPN’s First Take.
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors encouraged by strides Wiseman is making
One of the few positive takeaways from the Warriors' lopsided 143-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center was the 30-point performance from James Wiseman. Despite the outcome, it was a confidence builder for the 21-year-old, who the Warriors recalled on Dec. 15 after 10 games in...
Warriors' Klay Thompson has interesting way of staying motivated
Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson remains highly motivated to win a fifth championship and to be named to his sixth All-Star game, per Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated. Thompson has been employing a very specific motivational keepsake to keep him inspired. According to Beck, the 6’6″ swingman uses a San...
NBC Sports
Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Draymond Green is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
News-Herald.com
Kade McClure of Mentor excited about trade to San Francisco Giants
Kade McClure has been waiting six years for his shot at pitching in the majors. That wait has coincided within the White Sox organization, but not anymore. On Dec. 22, McClure — a Mentor graduate and 2017 draft pick of the White Sox — was part of a one-for-one deal.
Central Illinois Proud
Draymond Green Makes Bold Playoff Claim Despite Warriors’ Rough Start
The four-time NBA champion sounds confident about how the defending champions would fare if they reach the postseason. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been tough sledding for the Warriors (15–18) so far this season as the defending NBA champions have struggled mightily with chemistry and injuries through the first two months. But, while much has been has been made about the poor start, Draymond Green still believes there are plenty of reasons for opponents to worry about the team come playoff time.
Comments / 0