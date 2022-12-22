ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Wharton promotes defensive coordinator Robert Baham Jr. to head coach

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cP9v4_0jrb6LjY00

TAMPA, Fla. - The Wharton Wildcats didn’t have to go far to find the next head coach of their football program.

Defensive coordinator Robert Baham Jr. has been promoted to the position of head coach, according to Baham Jr. early on Thursday morning. Wharton administration made an announcement via social media about the hiring.

“I am honored and excited to take over this Wharton football program with such a strong core nucleus,” Baham Jr. said. “I’m grateful to administration for the opportunity to lead these young men and excited about the future of this program. Special thanks to Coach Mike Williams, he was critical in my growth these last 2 years as a coach. Wildcat nation, I appreciate your faith in me! Lets get to work!”

It was just three weeks ago the position came open, but Wharton moved in quickly to get its man for the job. The Wildcats’ defense last year allowed just 12.2 points per game (135 points through 11 games). Baham Jr. is an alum of Rutgers University.

He will replace Mike Williams, who served as the head coach for the Wildcats for three seasons and just recently led the program to a 8-3 record, losing in the Class 3M region quarterfinals to Oviedo 22-21 in overtime. In three seasons with the school, Williams had an overall mark of 24-9 and three playoff appearances.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ralphiereport.com

USF WR Jimmy Horn Jr. transfers to Colorado

Coach Prime strikes again with a Christmas gift. South Florida WR Jimmy Horn Jr. announced he’s transferring to Colorado on Sunday after considering Penn State and Texas A&M. The first-team All-AAC receiver had 37 catches for 551 yards and five total touchdowns in 2022. He also averaged 29.9 yards...
BOULDER, CO
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Woman found on highway with serious injuries

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release. Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Authorities...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

New Bethel AME Church Creating a Community Garden

New Bethel AME Church is in the very early stages of creating a community garden. “(We want) to provide more fresh vegetables for the (people) that we serve … increase the level of awareness for healthier options, (and) address (the) somewhat food desert that we have,” said the Rev. Eddie Lake, New Bethel’s pastor. New Bethel AME is located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr., Ave, in one of Lakeland’s historically Black neighborhoods, with one grocery store in the area.
LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy