Wharton promotes defensive coordinator Robert Baham Jr. to head coach

TAMPA, Fla. - The Wharton Wildcats didn’t have to go far to find the next head coach of their football program.

Defensive coordinator Robert Baham Jr. has been promoted to the position of head coach, according to Baham Jr. early on Thursday morning. Wharton administration made an announcement via social media about the hiring.

“I am honored and excited to take over this Wharton football program with such a strong core nucleus,” Baham Jr. said. “I’m grateful to administration for the opportunity to lead these young men and excited about the future of this program. Special thanks to Coach Mike Williams, he was critical in my growth these last 2 years as a coach. Wildcat nation, I appreciate your faith in me! Lets get to work!”

It was just three weeks ago the position came open, but Wharton moved in quickly to get its man for the job. The Wildcats’ defense last year allowed just 12.2 points per game (135 points through 11 games). Baham Jr. is an alum of Rutgers University.

He will replace Mike Williams, who served as the head coach for the Wildcats for three seasons and just recently led the program to a 8-3 record, losing in the Class 3M region quarterfinals to Oviedo 22-21 in overtime. In three seasons with the school, Williams had an overall mark of 24-9 and three playoff appearances.

