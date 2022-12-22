Read full article on original website
TN Dept. of Health confirms one winter weather related death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The winter storm sweeping Tennessee has led to one death, says the Tennessee Department of Health. According to FOX 13 Memphis, Memphis Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call at 8 a.m. to find a man dead. This is on the heels of...
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activates to Level 3-State of Emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated to a Level 3-State of Emergency as an arctic blast takes hold of the state. TEMA's designation means "a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued." As a result,...
Three killed in separate weather-related crashes, Kentucky governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — At least three people have died in separate accidents in Kentucky as extreme winter weather batters the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the update Friday morning, pleading with Kentuckians to stay off the icy roadways if possible. Arctic air blasted much of the US overnight...
TEMA: Tennessee electrical infrastructure 'has never seen this demand' before
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Amidst the freezing temperatures, Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) told FOX 17 News that the load on the electrical infrastructure across the state is unprecedented. Friday morning, TEMA issued a Level 3 State of Emergency for the state of Tennessee.
CODE RED WEATHER: Parts of Middle Tennessee could see light snow Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A quick-hitting system will move through this morning through midday, bringing us a light coating of snow. The best area for light accumulation (less than 1”) will be along and north of I-40. The highest amounts should be close to the KY/TN border and Cumberland Plateau.
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
TVA power grid stabilized, rolling blackouts paused for Tennessee
UPDATE: (12/23 1:14 p.m.) The TVA has stabilized their power grid, which has paused the mandated rolling blackouts across the state. NES released the following statement Friday afternoon:. “For load curtailment to be successful, it must happen immediately. Every second delay brings us closer to an undesired outcome for everyone...
