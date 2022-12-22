ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

fox17.com

TN Dept. of Health confirms one winter weather related death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The winter storm sweeping Tennessee has led to one death, says the Tennessee Department of Health. According to FOX 13 Memphis, Memphis Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call at 8 a.m. to find a man dead. This is on the heels of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Three killed in separate weather-related crashes, Kentucky governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — At least three people have died in separate accidents in Kentucky as extreme winter weather batters the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the update Friday morning, pleading with Kentuckians to stay off the icy roadways if possible. Arctic air blasted much of the US overnight...
KENTUCKY STATE
TVA power grid stabilized, rolling blackouts paused for Tennessee

UPDATE: (12/23 1:14 p.m.) The TVA has stabilized their power grid, which has paused the mandated rolling blackouts across the state. NES released the following statement Friday afternoon:. “For load curtailment to be successful, it must happen immediately. Every second delay brings us closer to an undesired outcome for everyone...
TENNESSEE STATE

