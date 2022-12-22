Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Looking back at 2022
WILMINGTON (Jan. 6) — A new medical center is in Wilmington’s future. At Tuesday’s meeting, the City of Wilmington Planning Commission approved the site plan review for a facility by the Kettering Health Network. The project, constructed by Synergy Building Systems, would a be 32,000 square foot,...
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
Governor DeWine issues over $9 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made an announcement Friday that multiple local law enforcement agencies will receive grants to help prevent and investigate acts of violent crime within their communities. In the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
wnewsj.com
WC baseball products now in high school roles
Gage Bley and Bryce Fordyce both attended Wilmington College to play baseball and get a college degree. From opposite sides of the state, Bley is a graduate of Harrison High School on the west side of Cincinnati while Fordyce graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in the Cleveland area. Both...
2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On
Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
dayton.com
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Southline Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Southline Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Garage bands shaped his music life
Retired lawyer focusing attention on a life-long love. Music is a big part of the lives of most teenagers. And for those growing up in the 1970′s and 80′s, it was often lifechanging. Countless musicians of that era got their start in “garage bands,” so named because these groups usually practiced in their own family home garages.
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton was flooded after a sprinkler activated on Christmas eve. Extent of damage is unknown.
Comments / 0