Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill in Springfield believed to be the biggest since 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Christmas Eve at a Goodwill in the 800 Block of North 11 Street. The crews arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say due to the heavy fire conditions, the poor condition of...
Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
“About damn time!”
Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Waverly, December 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Waverly. The Lincolnwood High School basketball team will have a game with New Berlin High School on December 26, 2022, 07:00:00. The Lutheran High School - Springfield basketball team will have a game with Waverly High School Co-Op - South County on December 26, 2022, 08:30:00.
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest
Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
