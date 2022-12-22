ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm

LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
wymg.com

“About damn time!”

Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Waverly, December 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Waverly. The Lincolnwood High School basketball team will have a game with New Berlin High School on December 26, 2022, 07:00:00. The Lutheran High School - Springfield basketball team will have a game with Waverly High School Co-Op - South County on December 26, 2022, 08:30:00.
WAVERLY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
the-source.net

Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest

Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
PISGAH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy