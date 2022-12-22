ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous cold on the way

OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a light easterly wind sifting to northeasterly close to 10pm. Temperatures hover close to 40°F through 7pm and drop to the 30s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s in central Arkansas near sunrise at 7:12am. TUESDAY:...
ARKANSAS STATE

