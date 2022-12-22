Read full article on original website
wrwh.com
Mary Harris Parson, Age 91 Gillsville
Mary Harris Parson, age 91, of Gillsville, Georgia went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mrs. Parson was born on February 23, 1931 in Gillsville, Georgia to the late Joe and Pearl Peppers Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamertine Parson; sisters, Ollie Savage, Margie Sanders, Ruby Harris, Willie Jean Owensby; brother, Jerry Harris. Mrs. Parson was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Craven’s Pottery, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
wrwh.com
Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee
Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
accesswdun.com
Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man
A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Potential locally for light snow showers and flurries tonight
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area. At 4:10 a.m. this morning,...
accesswdun.com
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
cobbcountycourier.com
Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 24 – Friday, December 30, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 24, to Friday, December 30, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to change for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
Beyond Criminal Headlines: Sandra Parrish on the murder of Heather Strube
April 26, 2009: Heather Strube, a 25-year-old florist and mother going through a divorce in Snellville, Georgia – a busy suburb east of Atlanta – left to pick up her toddler son from her estranged husband, Steven. According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, it was routine for Heather...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
wrganews.com
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia
A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
Sunday Morning Photograph December 25 2022: White Christmas in Atlanta.
Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25 of every year around the world; and it already is a very special day for many people — but when a blanket of fresh snow is on the ground, the day becomes even better to the point where songs and movies have been inspired by what is known as a White Christmas…
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
‘God took care of us:’ Cobb couple unharmed after tree comes crashing through bedroom
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man sitting in a chair in his bedroom narrowly avoided a tree crashing through the roof. It happened at a home on Lake Vista Court in Kennesaw as strong winds moved through Friday morning. We first showed you the damage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
wabe.org
Georgia could soon have another Level 1 trauma center
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville has applied to become a Level 1 Trauma Center. If its application is accepted, it would create another much-needed specialized research hospital in Georgia. The state currently has four Level 1 trauma centers around the state: Augusta University Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
accesswdun.com
Christmas Eve fire in Franklin County claims life of one person
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal Christmas Eve fire in the Gumlog community. Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryant said one person died in the fire Saturday morning on Buttercup Lane. “Four of the other residents were able to escape,” Bryant...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
