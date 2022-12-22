ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mary Harris Parson, Age 91 Gillsville

Mary Harris Parson, age 91, of Gillsville, Georgia went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mrs. Parson was born on February 23, 1931 in Gillsville, Georgia to the late Joe and Pearl Peppers Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamertine Parson; sisters, Ollie Savage, Margie Sanders, Ruby Harris, Willie Jean Owensby; brother, Jerry Harris. Mrs. Parson was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Craven’s Pottery, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
GILLSVILLE, GA
Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee

Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA
Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man

A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Light snow possible this evening in Cobb County and other metro counties

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other metro Atlanta counties on Monday, December 26 due to the possibility of light snow in the region. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “…LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 24 – Friday, December 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 24, to Friday, December 30, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to change for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Wind Chill Warning Issued for Northwest Georgia

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued as dangerously cold wind chills (-10 to -20 degrees) are expected this weekend in the following counties: Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Paulding, Bartow, and Chattooga. A wind chill warning has not been issued in Georgia in almost 5 years. . Saturday morning lows will...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Georgia could soon have another Level 1 trauma center

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville has applied to become a Level 1 Trauma Center. If its application is accepted, it would create another much-needed specialized research hospital in Georgia. The state currently has four Level 1 trauma centers around the state: Augusta University Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center...
GAINESVILLE, GA
LIVE BLOG: Cold weather, strong winds move into Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds and dangerously cold air. When you combine the two, it’s not a good situation. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. WATCH OUR CONTINUING COVERAGE BELOW. Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to...
ATLANTA, GA
Christmas Eve fire in Franklin County claims life of one person

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal Christmas Eve fire in the Gumlog community. Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryant said one person died in the fire Saturday morning on Buttercup Lane. “Four of the other residents were able to escape,” Bryant...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

