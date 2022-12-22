ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama judge suspended for anonymous letters to media

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34anOB_0jrb5IC000

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has been suspended from the bench after a panel said he violated judicial ethics in 2020 when he mailed an anonymous letter to news outlets and others regarding the behavior of several local officials.

The mailed packages included a recording of a county commissioner using a racial slur.

Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King was suspended Tuesday after the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed the complaint accusing King of violating the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics. The matter now goes before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary , which hears ethics complaints against judges and has the power to sanction judges or remove them from the bench if it determines they violated judicial standards.

When Chris Farley went to ‘the place in Alabama’ to get sober

However, King, who has served since 2007, is already scheduled to leave office in January.

The letters questioned the fitness for office of a police officer and two county commissioners, according to the filed complaint. The packages included civil case filings and an audio recording of a conversation between the officer and Commissioner Dean Calvert in which Calvert can be heard using a racial slur. The recording was part of a divorce case.

Calvert later apologized in a public video, al.com reported.

The complaint says King had an attorney mail the packages to news outlets and elected officials, including himself. King later called for Calvert to resign based on the contents of the anonymous package, the complaint alleged.

King’s relationship with the commission had been tense at the time of the mailings because of disputes over funding and other issues, according to the complaint.

“Although the conversation and comments captured in the recordings are reprehensible and offensive, Judge King’s conduct of authorizing the anonymous letter, compiling the pleadings … constitutes impropriety, or creates the appearance thereof, and is inappropriate for one that holds judicial office,” the complaint said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Two seniors, convicted after feeding stray cats, file appeal and prepare to sue

After two Alabama women were arrested, fined and sentenced to jail as well as probation in connection to feeding stray cats in their neighborhood near Montgomery, their attorneys filed a formal appeal seeking a jury trial and are preparing to sue the city.Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. Roberts, a retired sergeant major in the U.S. Army, was originally told by authorities last summer to stop feeding cats on public property....
WETUMPKA, AL
The Independent

Miss Alabama 2000 winner dies at 43

The winner of the Miss Alabama pageant in 2000, Jana Sanderson McEachern, has died at the age of 43. Ms Sanderson was a Samford University student, graduating with a communications degree after winning the contest, AL.com reported. In the 2001 Miss America contest, she finished in the top 10. The Crestwood Funeral Home didn’t include a cause of death in Ms Sanderson’s obituary, which said she passed away at her home in Gadsen.But J&D Farms, a wedding and event venue co-created by Ms Sanderson, wrote on Facebook that “she bravely took on cancer with grace and dignity that...
ALABAMA STATE
Distractify

Former Miss Alabama Jana Sanderson’s Cause of Death Is Truly Heartbreaking

Jana Sanderson McEachern, who was crowned Miss Alabama in 2000, tragically died at the age of 43 on Friday, Dec 16, 2022. Fans are wondering what her cause of death was. Here’s what we know about why Jana Sanderson McEachern died and her incredible life, which touched so many people even in such a short time here on Earth and included a top-10 finish at the Miss America competition.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
NEWTON, AL
Complex

Philly Judge Who Sentenced Meek Mill to Prison Has Been Transferred to Civil Court

Genece Brinkley, the Pennsylvania judge who sentenced Meek Mill to prison, is facing her own legal battle. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 66-year-old judge was transferred to civil court this year amid growing concerns about her ethics and work management. Brinkley’s pending criminal cases were reportedly reassigned and subjected to reviews by various lawyers and judges, who allegedly found a pattern of questionable rulings and behavior; these include imposing illegal sentences, allowing sentences to run past their maximum date, and failing to “quickly address cases remanded to her by higher courts.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off

The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS 42

2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that K’Drecia Jackson, 20, and Shameka White, 18, allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items. According to Jackson, she allegedly took […]
MONROE, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy