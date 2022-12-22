Mary Harris Parson, age 91, of Gillsville, Georgia went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mrs. Parson was born on February 23, 1931 in Gillsville, Georgia to the late Joe and Pearl Peppers Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamertine Parson; sisters, Ollie Savage, Margie Sanders, Ruby Harris, Willie Jean Owensby; brother, Jerry Harris. Mrs. Parson was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Craven’s Pottery, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.

GILLSVILLE, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO