Mary Harris Parson, Age 91 Gillsville
Mary Harris Parson, age 91, of Gillsville, Georgia went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mrs. Parson was born on February 23, 1931 in Gillsville, Georgia to the late Joe and Pearl Peppers Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamertine Parson; sisters, Ollie Savage, Margie Sanders, Ruby Harris, Willie Jean Owensby; brother, Jerry Harris. Mrs. Parson was a member of Silver Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Craven’s Pottery, but most of all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee
Mary Ruth McCollum, age 80 of Sautee Nacoochee, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Frozen Sprinklers Flood Businesses At Colonial Square
Local – The cold weather didn’t take Christmas Day off and some local businesses in Cleveland now have some cleaning up to do. It may not have been the exact Christmas present some local business owners were looking for, but on Christmas Eve several shops in the Colonial Square Shopping Center on Hwy 129 just south of Cleveland were damaged due to a frozen and burst fire sprinkler system.
