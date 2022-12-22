Pathetic they won’t address the border , just another hidden tax that local communities have to face supporting invaders , taking away from services we have in place to support those who are citizens and paid taxes.
I'm confused on why the democrats clearly see the immigration problem but they don't want to do anything about it. We all know why. All they see is future voters
American taxpayers were left behind once again in this $1.7 trillion dollar Omnibust bill funneling even more taxpayer dollars to Ukraine for Zelensky to launder back to the Bidens while the middle class and Veterans struggle to put food on the table even further proving there are no longer Red or Blue parties only purple. None of you are worth the salaries and benefits nor the pensions We The People pay you. Taxation without representation will no longer be tolerated much less accepted.
