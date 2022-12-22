China will drop rules next month requiring inbound travelers to quarantine for the coronavirus more than a week, as the country moves to lift many of its strict anti-coronavirus measures. Since 2020, inbound travelers to China have been required to quarantine for eight days, including five days at a government-run facility. Starting on Jan. 8, however, inbound travelers will no longer be required to quarantine to avoid spreading the virus, according to China's National Health Commission. The move comes as China more broadly rolls back the harsh measures that came with President Xi Jinping's "Zero Covid" policy. After a rare wave of protests last month against the uncompromising policies, the Chinese government abandoned many of the rules, a decision that could help revive the country's economy even as it sets off more Covid infections.Read it at Reuters

