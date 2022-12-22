Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
Glendale Star
Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location
A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon
The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Developer Buys Land To Build 735 Rental Units Near TSMC Site
With 4,000 apartment units across the country, New York-based developer Mack Real Estate Group LLC has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities. The developer is investing approximately $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. The units will be single-family rental homes within a community that offer resort-like amenities.
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
citysuntimes.com
20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season
This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
Beloved Valley toy store to close due to inflation
A beloved Scottsdale toy store says inflation is what caused them to finally run out of batteries after more than two decades.
azbex.com
Mesa P3 Plan May be Doomed… Again
The latest plan to transform a 27-acre site at University and Mesa drives may face the same fate as every other proposal since the 1990s – a return to the drawing board and starting over from scratch. Currently known as Nexus and previously called Transform 17 and Site 17,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence
FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
2 brothers meet their long-lost sister in Scottsdale after a lifetime apart
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Life has thrown some twists along the way for Jeffrey and David Baron -- the first of which came when the twin brothers were 11 years old. “I looked at all my classmates and they looked like their parents,” Jeffrey said. “I went home that day and said, ‘Mom, were we adopted?’”
visitusaparks.com
Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet
Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
