Casa Grande, AZ

Glendale Star

Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
GLENDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location

A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Developer Buys Land To Build 735 Rental Units Near TSMC Site

With 4,000 apartment units across the country, New York-based developer Mack Real Estate Group LLC has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities. The developer is investing approximately $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. The units will be single-family rental homes within a community that offer resort-like amenities.
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community

Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
MARANA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season

This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season

Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023

As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Mesa P3 Plan May be Doomed… Again

The latest plan to transform a 27-acre site at University and Mesa drives may face the same fate as every other proposal since the 1990s – a return to the drawing board and starting over from scratch. Currently known as Nexus and previously called Transform 17 and Site 17,...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence

FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
FLORENCE, AZ
visitusaparks.com

Three Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet

Arizona Breweries Hiking National Monuments National Parks State Parks Wine/Beer/Cider Tasting. 3 Days In Arizona: Where Epic Food and Adventure Meet. Arizona is bursting with flavor, from award-winning restaurants that require reservations months in advance to historic Mexican restaurants that welcome walk-ins. Whether you’re traveling to the Grand Canyon State to enjoy its abundant outdoor recreation or are traveling specifically to dig into its tasty fare, you’re sure to depart fully stuffed. This three-day itinerary does it all with great food and fun exploration of some of the Southwest’s greatest hits.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages

If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ

