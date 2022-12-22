Read full article on original website
27 First News
Michael A. Faber, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Faber, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home. Michael was born July 15, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Samuel and Susan (Meyers) Faber. A graduate of Farrell...
27 First News
Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Thomas Mazzarino, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born December 20, 1928, in Campbell, Ohio. He was the son of the late John and Mary (DiMichel) Mazzarino. Frank was a longtime resident of Struthers,...
27 First News
Joseph S. Ewanish, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Ewanish, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Joseph was born September 1, 1935, in Warren, a son of the late Stanley and Ann Ewanish and was a lifelong area resident. He was...
27 First News
James F. Cartmell, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Cartmell, 82, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. James was born in Logan, West Virginia, on March 29, 1940, the son of Aden H. and Zola M. Tackett...
27 First News
Dorothy ” Dot” K. (Liptak) Marik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Liptak Marik, 92, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born May 10, 1930, in Lowellville the daughter of John and Mary Hurtuk Liptak and was lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Harlin Eugene Rodgers, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harlin Eugene Rodgers, 66, of Morris Street died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born on April 11, 1956, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert Rogers and Laura (Heath) and Chester McCance. Mr. Rodgers...
27 First News
Judith A. Rowe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Rowe, 81, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Assumption Village. Judith was born in New Castle on October 18, 1941, a daughter of Jack and Gladys Hoover Llewellyn. She moved to the area in 1962. She worked at...
27 First News
Debra (Springer) Harris, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Harris, 70, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Hospital. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on November 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Jay and Nedra (Wardle) Springer. Debra was a graduate of Alliance High School.
27 First News
Cordie Lee Davis, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordie Lee Davis, 87, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home. She was born September 27, 1935, in Gilmer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Bud and the late Hilda (Matheney) Stout. Cordie was a 1953 graduate of Webster...
27 First News
Mark S. Young, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Young, 60, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away with family at his side Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark was born June 21, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Frederick A. and Marie J. (Fuoco) Young. After...
27 First News
Roy A. Stroup, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy A. Stroup, 68, of Sebring passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 8, 1954, the son of the late Roy and Louella Stroup. Roy served as a volunteer fire fighter for Homeworth for 22 years; he...
27 First News
Robert L. Dahman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Dahman, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born November 11, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Eleanor Bushling Dahman. After graduating from Chaney in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge from the...
27 First News
Desiree Denise Jackson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.
27 First News
Louise Ellen (Oswald) Wiggers, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ellen Wiggers, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Bayley Senior Care in Cincinnati. She was born April 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Alan and Mary Louise (Rose) Oswald. Louise was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High...
27 First News
Ronald P. Squiric, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
27 First News
Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Socorro Agosto Arzuaga, 69, of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born April 8, 1953 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the son...
27 First News
Tired of the cold? A warm-up is coming to the Valley: Here is how warm it will get
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Temperatures over the Christmas holiday were extremely cold. A strong cold front pushed through the area on Friday, which brought an arctic air blast and wintry conditions to the Valley. The daily record low-temperature record for December 23 of -3°F set in 1960 was broken...
