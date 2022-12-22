Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged After Resisting Police
42-year old Jesse Allen Keller of Hickory was arrested Christmas Day by Hickory Police Officers. He charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure, forcible trespass, indecent exposure, intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Keller is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $8,500. A December 29th court date is scheduled.
North Carolina woman stabbed man to death, police say
Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On December 23rd
37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
860wacb.com
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
860wacb.com
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
WBTV
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night. Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours...
860wacb.com
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside hotel in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting inside a hotel in south Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez. Alvarez...
NC detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide near upscale mall
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Drug Charges In Catawba County
34-year-old Shoua Vang Her of Taylorsville was arrested Monday, December 19th by Hickory Police. She’s charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, along with single counts of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Gets 20 Days In Jail
45-year old Jonathan Esque Wright of Taylorsville was detained on December 19th for probation violation. A judge ordered Wright to serve 20 days in the Alexander County Detention Center.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Charged With Murder
A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Church fire may take entire night to control, Gastonia fire says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. Pictures shared by the fire department show the exterior damage to Place Church off York Highway. Gastonia firefighters are still on the scene and are expected...
Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
