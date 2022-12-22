Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
Retail space in Maricopa hard to find
Elevation drawing by SPS Architects of Sonoran Creek Marketplace. More shopping and restaurants. Among the reasons is there simply isn’t enough retail space, according to experts. A search on commercial real estate site Loopnet.com in November showed just seven retail spaces available for lease in Maricopa —two of which...
Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mega development planned for eastern part of CG
CASA GRANDE — A massive development planned for the eastern edge of Casa Grande moved one step closer to reality Monday night as the Casa Grande City Council approved two planning requests for the project. Once all planning requirements have been met, the site could boast some 2,135 homes...
Tempe named Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022
PHOENIX — The most popular college town in the United States in 2022 was Tempe, according to real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The home of Arizona State University’s largest campus rose above in Zillow’s annual popular city indexes due to its student population and by having the second-highest total number of rental listings among analyzed college towns, just behind Cambridge, Mass.
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
7 real estate trends to watch in 2023
2022 was still a wild ride when it comes to Phoenix real estate. Coming off of a pandemic-fueled housing market presented its challenges for buyers and sellers alike. Demand was high and interest rates were low, sparking bidding wars between prospective buyers that progressively drove up property prices. But things are drastically different as we end the year with the housing market becoming more balanced. 2023 could prove to be a great year for both buyers and sellers. Although we don’t have a crystal ball, below are some potential market dynamics and real estate trends we could see in the year ahead.
Desert Bloom Tattoo brings ‘Indigenous vibe’
Watch: ICT intern Pacey Smith-Garcia has the story
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
Valley spa owner warning others after losing $800 in unpaid balance
PHOENIX — A warning for small business owners from Rosal Lopez, owner of Bellissima Skin in Phoenix. She has owned the med spa for roughly three months and was recently hit with an $800 loss after a new client left the facility without paying. Lopez is hoping that spreading...
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
Phoenix's Sky Harbor experiences almost 100 cancelations on Christmas, more than 200 delays
Flightaware.com shows there’s been 93 cancelations at Sky Harbor on Christmas Day, with well over 200 delays, leaving many travelers feeling anything but jolly. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
Tempe renters suffering as city’s share of affordable units tanks
Half of Tempe renters are stretching their paychecks to keep a roof over their heads, according to a new city-commissioned report. It shows Tempe’s occupied rental market has a smaller percent share of affordable units than any other peer college town included in the study. The figures indicate that the “severe deficit” can only be fixed by more than doubling the number of lower-income units in city ― a lofty goal that will take years to achieve if it’s even attainable.
Christmas in Arizona: Weather service says Sunday was warmest Christmas since 2010
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 8:15 p.m. Sunday: Weather service says Sunday was warmest Christmas since 2010. The high temperature this afternoon at Sky Harbor was 74 degrees, which is 9 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. It was only 4 degrees shy of the daily record of 78 degrees, set in 1980.
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rules
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria has announced that it will be introducing new rules for vacation and short-term rental properties. The new rules, set to go into effect on January 1st, will require property owners to apply for a free permit with the city and comply with specific requirements.
