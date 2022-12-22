ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

azbex.com

Maricopa P&Z OKs City’s Largest Multifamily Plan

The Maricopa Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a General Plan amendment and rezoning request for a three-community multifamily development collectively known as the Apartments @ Honeycutt project, which will, if built as planned, deliver a total of 574 units. The project comprises eight four-story buildings and three housing types:
MARICOPA, AZ
azbex.com

Mesa P3 Plan May be Doomed… Again

The latest plan to transform a 27-acre site at University and Mesa drives may face the same fate as every other proposal since the 1990s – a return to the drawing board and starting over from scratch. Currently known as Nexus and previously called Transform 17 and Site 17,...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023

As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence

FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
FLORENCE, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Council approves funding for road improvements near Procter & Gamble

COOLIDGE — The final regular City Council meeting of the year brought with it new faces, thankful goodbyes to departing councilmembers and the approval of two major road improvement projects near an area of the city on its way to becoming a manufacturing corridor. Following last meeting’s certification of...
COOLIDGE, AZ
12 News

Mesa church taking in 60 migrants a week

MESA, Ariz. — Every week, about 60 migrants searching for a new life are dropped off at a Valley church. Iglesia Cristiana El Buen Pastor Church near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa takes them in, giving them warm meals, clothes, and a place to sleep. All of the items have been donated by the church and the community.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location

A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon

A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge.  A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and posed legal and financial risks […] The post Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season

This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
PHOENIX, AZ
votebeat.org

Kari Lake seizes on shrunken ballot problem to claim stolen election

In court Thursday, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s legal team seized on a new explanation for some of the Election Day problems in Maricopa County, arguing it shows malicious intent that ultimately changed the election outcome. While it’s true that Maricopa County election officials for the first time said...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
biztucson.com

Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona Nets $350,000 Grant for Single Moms Program

The Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona has received a $350,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The gift will be used to support statewide expansion of Pathways for Single Moms, an innovative program that gives single mothers the resources and support they need to pursue higher education, forge a better career path and secure a livable wage for themselves and their families.
ARIZONA STATE

