Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward
Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
KTAR.com
Biden administration invests more than $5 million in Arizona drought resiliency projects
PHOENIX — Three Arizona drought resiliency projects will receive more than $5 million in federal grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of the Interior announced on Thursday. The Biden administration announced an investment of $84.7 million to 36 projects across eight Western states for efforts including groundwater...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon
The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
East Valley Tribune
Tax defeat leaves fire districts in a bind
State firefighter organizations lobbied the Legislature this year to put a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters to approve a 20-year, .1% sales tax that would generate revenue for fire districts across the state. The Legislature obliged, but in a 52-48% vote – 1,230,042 against to 1,144,495 for...
azpm.org
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots
Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
realestatedaily-news.com
HSL Properties adds to their Portfolio with key parcel in The Crossroads at Gladden
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) — HSL Gladden Farms Crossroads Block 3, LLC an affiliate of HSL Properties, Inc. of Tucson (Omar Mireles, President) closed on +/- 22 acres known as Block 3 of The Crossroads at Gladden specific plan in Marana. The purchase price was $6,349,058 ($288,594 per acre).
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
kjzz.org
Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
northcentralnews.net
Huss introduces new milk stout
December 2022 — Just in time for the holidays, Huss Brewing Co. introduced its newest brew, the Brown Cow Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout. This seasonal addition to the Huss family is described as a “big, bold American style Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with over 40 pounds of cacao beans, making it the perfect beer for chilly Arizona months.”
Arizona mulls piping in water from Mexico as Colorado River continues decline
Arizona’s top water authority is mulling a plan to pump water from a desalination plant by the Sea of Cortez, in a bid to lessen the state’s reliance on the Colorado River. The plan, pitched by Israeli water treatment company IDE Technologies, would involve a binational effort led by Arizona and the Mexican state of…
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe
With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
citysuntimes.com
20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season
This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
AZFamily
More Arizona travelers wearing masks amid holiday health concerns
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
Comments / 0