Tucson, AZ

Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward

Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tax defeat leaves fire districts in a bind

State firefighter organizations lobbied the Legislature this year to put a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters to approve a 20-year, .1% sales tax that would generate revenue for fire districts across the state. The Legislature obliged, but in a 52-48% vote – 1,230,042 against to 1,144,495 for...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
ARIZONA STATE
Builder

Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community

Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
MARANA, AZ
kjzz.org

Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Huss introduces new milk stout

December 2022 — Just in time for the holidays, Huss Brewing Co. introduced its newest brew, the Brown Cow Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout. This seasonal addition to the Huss family is described as a “big, bold American style Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with over 40 pounds of cacao beans, making it the perfect beer for chilly Arizona months.”
PHOENIX, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe

With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
TUCSON, AZ
citysuntimes.com

20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season

This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More Arizona travelers wearing masks amid holiday health concerns

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
ARIZONA STATE

