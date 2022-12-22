We have heard it said all year long, this Miami Dolphins team is different. The addition of Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel changed it all. In reality, nothing changed. We can hope. Hope that the Dolphins slip into the playoffs this year but let’s be honest, this team isn’t a playoff team. Far from it. They are not just playing bad football, they are playing football like most teams do under a new head coach and that isn’t good enough.

3 HOURS AGO