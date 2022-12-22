ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Jason Sanders is the lesson in not extending Tua Tagovailoa too early

Jason Sanders continues to prove that Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made a mistake, now they need to learn that lesson with Tua Tagovailoa. For the Miami Dolphins, it should be lesson learned. Jason Sanders can be the poster boy for the wall. Sanders, drafted in 2018’s 7th round, started off his NFL career pretty good making 90% of his field goals. In 2020, he was named a First Team All Pro making 92% of his kicks.
FanSided

NFL media reacts to Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos made he only move they could and have finally fired Nathaniel Hackett — unfortunately before his first season was in the books. It’s incredibly rare for an NFL team to fire its head coach after only one season with the team, but then again the situation in Denver was beyond saving.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa dressed up as Santa, started giving out INTs

The Miami Dolphins needed a win vs the Packers to stop the spiraling out of control, instead Tua Tagovailoa dressed up as Santa, and started giving out INTs. The Miami Dolphins entered the month of December with an 8-3 record, led the division, and had one of the best chances of winning out the entire conference. Reality hit like a train, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been exposed as pretenders.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games

The Atlanta Hawks (17-16 overall) were left off the NBA’s Christmas Day matchup list which means the team had more time to rest before a big week of Eastern Conference games against the Indiana Pacers (17-16) and Brooklyn Nets (21-12, winners of 9 of last 10). Winners of three of their last four games, Atlanta […] The post Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Turns out this Miami Dolphins team isn’t different after all

We have heard it said all year long, this Miami Dolphins team is different. The addition of Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel changed it all. In reality, nothing changed. We can hope. Hope that the Dolphins slip into the playoffs this year but let’s be honest, this team isn’t a playoff team. Far from it. They are not just playing bad football, they are playing football like most teams do under a new head coach and that isn’t good enough.
FanSided

Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

