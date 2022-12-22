ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Capt. Woodfork sworn in as NOPD Interim Superintendent

By Britney Dixon
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iqmof_0jrb3tCH00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Supt. Shaun Ferguson took his last walk for the New Orleans Police Department Thursday and headed into retirement.

Management Services Bureau Capt. Michelle Woodfork was sworn in as interim superintendent at Gallier Hall Thursday morning.

Public safety personnel, city officials and other special guests were in attendance.

WGNO Exclusive: Exit interview with NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday Capt. Woodfork would be taking over while a national search is conducted to find a permanent replacement for Supt. Ferguson. The consulting firm helping with the search has not yet been announced.

Capt. Woodfork started with the NOPD as a patrol officer in the 7th district in 1991. Since then, she worked across five districts in various roles, as a detective and launched the Alternative Police Response Unit in 2012.

Former Supt. Warren Woodfork was her uncle. Her father also held ranks with the NOPD in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Shaun Ferguson says NOPD retirement was family-centered decision

Ferguson announced his retirement Dec. 6 after 24 years with the NOPD. While his retirement came as a surprise to some, during the latter part of his tenure as chief, he was often criticized by certain council members. However, Ferguson told the media, his decision was based off a desire to spend time with his family, not the criticism. Ferguson was sworn in as superintendent at Gallier Hall in Jan. 2019.

Ferguson joined the NOPD in 1998, serving as the Commander of the Educational and Training Division overseeing the police academy. He previously commanded NOPD’s Fourth District from 2014 to 2016 before serving as the Commander of the Second District from 2016 to 2018.

Ferguson belongs to several organizations including the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

Related
WDSU

Two men shot and injured on US 90 near the Tchoupitoulas Exit

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting along a part of the interstate. Officers say two men were shot on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit around 4:15 a.m. Monday. They were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD Investigating accident on I-10 involving overturned vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes are now open to traffic. ===================================================================. All three lates on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise have been shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates an accident with injury. Police say there is an overturned vehicle and several other vehicles involved.
CBS News

Mass shooting in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

An overnight mass shooting in New Orleans left two people dead and four others wounded, police said. All the victims were in their late teens, police said. No one was in custody and no motive was known. According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday. 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.
WWL-AMFM

Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day

Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

WGNO

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy