Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
Lufkin nightclub parking lot shooting leaves two injured
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Playground nightclub in Lufkin happened early Christmas morning. Officials also said that one of the nightclub’s employees, Titus Smith, 34 of Lufkin, was arrested “after he assaulted an officer.” Officials said that around […]
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close
After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
26 Places To See Christmas Lights In Lufkin, Texas
With an arctic blast headed our way, now is the time to get out and see all the Christmas lights before they are gone for good. Luckily the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has released its list of must-see homes for the 2022 Christmas season. This year they...
Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
Angelina County Drug Free All Stars Take Part in ‘Sticker Shock’
The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars of The Coalition, Inc. recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Brookshire Brothers. Every year during the holiday season, the number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises significantly. In Texas, there is an estimated...
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Freezing temperatures leave city of Overton without water
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton is without water due to freezing temperatures. The city announced that the cold has caused damage to pipes and equipment to the city’s two water wells. There is no estimate yet as to when service will be restored, according to a notice from the city. Crews are […]
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
