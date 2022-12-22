ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station

The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana

Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!

Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
