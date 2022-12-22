Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Christmas Weekend In Lake Charles Dec 23-25
It's Christmas Weekend and there are a lot of things to know and do this weekend. Just because it's Christmas weekend doesn't mean there are not things in the area to go out and see and do. Plus, there are some things you need to know during this holiday weekend....
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
City Of Lake Charles Opens Warming Station
The Calcasieu Police Jury and the City of Lake Charles announced that they will open a Warming Station for the homeless. As forecast, temperatures are dropping as an Artic Freeze is descending on the state over the next few days. Wednesday, city officials are alerting the public that there will be a place to get out of the frigid weather for anyone experiencing homelessness. Families with children or persons with special needs are to call 211 for assistance in obtaining shelter during the freezing event.
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!
Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
