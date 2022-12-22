ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

unioncountydailydigital.com

Panthers Put Out Ladycats In Cross-County Shootout

MILFORD CENTER – Three Panthers scored in double-figures Thursday as Fairbanks bumped off a very good North Union squad, 45-34, in girls non-conference varsity basketball play. Carly Lehman scored 13 points, Resse Poling netted 12 and picked up four steals and Macy Miller netted 11 points and had eight...
MILFORD CENTER, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Pioneers Fall To Westerville South

WESTERVILLE – One thing you can’t knock about the Jonathan Alder boys varsity basketball team is its schedule. Not a lot of cupcakes on the Pioneers’ slate this season. The Pioneers opened up their season with a two-point win over Division I Hilliard Davidson and have since played three more very capable Division I teams with a combined record this season of 20-2, most recently a 61-49 loss to Westerville South in non-conference play Thursday.
WESTERVILLE, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

DORA good for uptown Hillsboro?

At this time I rarely drink. I’ll have a glass of red wine at dinner, but I really don’t particularly like it — I’m convinced it’s good for my heart. However, there was a time in my past that I often drank to excess. Again, not because I liked the taste of alcohol, but because I was cavorting with friends. It’s lucky I made it through that period. There was a moment or two when it was touch and go. Drinking and driving was the cause of death for several of my friends. One friend got a taste of buckshot after a drunken brawl in Wilmington. But that was 50 years ago.
HILLSBORO, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Local Bands/Musicians in Columbus

In the wide world of musical genres, everyone has a favorite style (or two, or three) which makes it difficult to narrow down something as broad as musicians and bands into a singular category. Still, we love to have our readers help recognize local music that they want to spotlight and for the fourth time in the past 10 years our readers have picked Mojoflo as the number one band in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
MASON, OH
WKYC

4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
FRANKLIN, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE

