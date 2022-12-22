Read full article on original website
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
Panthers Put Out Ladycats In Cross-County Shootout
MILFORD CENTER – Three Panthers scored in double-figures Thursday as Fairbanks bumped off a very good North Union squad, 45-34, in girls non-conference varsity basketball play. Carly Lehman scored 13 points, Resse Poling netted 12 and picked up four steals and Macy Miller netted 11 points and had eight...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Fall To Westerville South
WESTERVILLE – One thing you can’t knock about the Jonathan Alder boys varsity basketball team is its schedule. Not a lot of cupcakes on the Pioneers’ slate this season. The Pioneers opened up their season with a two-point win over Division I Hilliard Davidson and have since played three more very capable Division I teams with a combined record this season of 20-2, most recently a 61-49 loss to Westerville South in non-conference play Thursday.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes now the favorite for top DB in transfer portal
The Ohio State football team has been trying to improve their team in both recruiting and the transfer portal. Ohio State hasn’t been able to get any transfers yet though. They lost out on an offensive lineman just recently. That doesn’t mean they aren’t getting others from the portal.
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Times Gazette
DORA good for uptown Hillsboro?
At this time I rarely drink. I’ll have a glass of red wine at dinner, but I really don’t particularly like it — I’m convinced it’s good for my heart. However, there was a time in my past that I often drank to excess. Again, not because I liked the taste of alcohol, but because I was cavorting with friends. It’s lucky I made it through that period. There was a moment or two when it was touch and go. Drinking and driving was the cause of death for several of my friends. One friend got a taste of buckshot after a drunken brawl in Wilmington. But that was 50 years ago.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Local Bands/Musicians in Columbus
In the wide world of musical genres, everyone has a favorite style (or two, or three) which makes it difficult to narrow down something as broad as musicians and bands into a singular category. Still, we love to have our readers help recognize local music that they want to spotlight and for the fourth time in the past 10 years our readers have picked Mojoflo as the number one band in Columbus.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
WKYC
4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Taco Bell testing new $6 Cravings Trio in the Ohio area
The $5 Cravings Box has long been, much like the Whopper and the Big Mac, the iconic deal long associated with Taco Bell. You would normally get a taco, whatever new menu item they were promoting at the time, a side and a fountain drink for thew low, low price of five bucks.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
