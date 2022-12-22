Read full article on original website
The SHOCKING Christmas Eve Crowds in Disney World
We’re spending Christmas Eve in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. All season long we’ve been trying all the holiday snacks, visiting EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, and checking out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Now it’s finally Christmas Eve, which means we’re expecting LOTS of crowds in the parks. Come with us to take a look!
How Quickly Pay-Per-Ride Options SELL OUT on Christmas Day in Disney World
We probably aren’t the first ones to mention that Disney World can get a tad bit busy around the holidays. We’ve been keeping up with the crowds and wait times so you know how to prepare for your visit, and while some crowds have surprised us (in being shockingly low), other spots have had big crowds. High crowd levels may tempt you to pay for Genie+ or get Pay-Per-Ride access to Disney World’s most popular attractions. If you’re thinking about trying to get an Individual Lightning Lane for the parks’ most popular rides, you might want to see just how quickly they sold out on Christmas Day!
SPOTTED! The NEW Stoney Clover Lane Ears Have Arrived in Disney World
2022 has been a big year for Minnie ears!. From lumberjack ears to character ears — there are SO many pairs to choose from out there. Recently, a new pair of Minnie ears arrived in Disneyland that Stoney Clover Lane fans will adore — and today we saw them in Disney World!
As One Ride Reopens, 9 Other Attractions Remain CLOSED in Disney World
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, which means higher Genie+ prices, big crowds, and lots of festive snacks, decorations, and merchandise!. If you’re in the parks this week, there are a few ride closures you’ll need to know about. Certain rides, hotel pools, and other Disney attractions are closed for refurbishments, and those updates could affect your vacation. Check out a full list of the closures here!
Why You Should RUN to Gideon’s Bakehouse Today in Disney Springs
If you’re in Disney World today, there’s one place you need to RUSH to so you can grab some limited-time snacks!. Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs often has limited-time and seasonal snacks available, but Christmas Day is a particularly special occasion at this spot. Here’s what you need to know.
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
Here’s What Happens INSIDE the TRON Train Tunnel in Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad is reopening after being closed since 2018. The train got a bit of a makeover, including a new narration and a new route that just so happens to go under Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction — TRON Lightcycle Run. We got the chance to climb aboard the train, and now we’re showing you what it’s like to go through the TRON tunnel on the train in Magic Kingdom.
BREAKING: Reopening Date For the TRAIN in Magic Kingdom!
HUGE NEWS for Disney World fans: the Walt Disney World Railroad is finally BACK! We’re heading to Magic Kingdom now to check it out. The Walt Disney World Railroad is a Magic Kingdom attraction that’s been closed for multiple years now, but it is finally reopening to guests TODAY! We got the chance to ride the train and check out the new changes and couldn’t wait to share more details with you!
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
PHOTOS: There’s a NEW ‘Star Wars’ Tiki Mug in Disney World!
We can’t lie, we make stops at Oga’s Cantina more than we would care to admit. We’ve been in Hollywood Studios a lot lately and this park hasn’t been short on news! Between the newest 2023 Mickey Ears to the latest updates about the upcoming restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and new merchandise, Hollywood Studios has been at the forefront of our minds. Today, we found something new over at Oga’s Cantina that Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy!
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
Disney’s NEW Stoney Clover Lane Minnie Ears Will Sell Out FAST
Minnie Ears are a passion of ours, so you know we were excited to check out the NEW designer ears that Disney just debuted. Over in Disneyland, they’ve been busy prepping for 2023 with new nighttime shows for the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new merchandise, and returning exclusive after-hours events. Now we found the perfect pair of Minnie Ears to take us into the New Year with style!
You Can Sit at a CELEBRITY Table in Disney World. Find Out Where!
Okay, so you know us — you know that we will ALWAYS turn left at World Showcase and head straight to the Mexico Pavilion to visit La Cava del Tequila. We haven’t met many margaritas there we didn’t like, and we will keep going back again and again. We’re not alone, though — a certain celebrity has also been known to hang out at La Cava del Tequila, so much so that he now has his own table there (and we’re just a little jealous).
President Biden Issues Holiday Travel WARNING
Holiday travel is in full swing, and we’ve already seen lots of PROBLEMS. With Christmas being just days away, holiday travel is reaching peak levels. There have been lots of flight delays and cancelations, and experts have predicted record-breaking crowds. Now, President Biden has issued a warning for those traveling over the holidays.
REVIEW: Off The Hook at Disney’s Aulani Resort
Disney’s Aulani Resort combines the best of two worlds: a trip to Hawaii with a Disney-themed experience. Honestly, what could be better?. We’ll tell you — the FOOD at Disney’s Aulani Resort. There’s a reason our middle name IS “Food,” after all. We’ve already told you a bit about some other restaurants at Aulani, including Pāpālua Shave Ice, Makahiki — The Bounty of the Islands, and ‘AMA ‘AMA, so we’re now going to tell you about another dining spot, Off The Hook.
Disney REVIEW: A Best of the Fest EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Dish
Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s shortest festival but it packs a wallop when it comes to the food offered there. From savory dishes to sugary snacks, a lot of the food focuses on hearty comfort foods. One of the more interesting dishes was the Peanut Stew from the...
Full List of HOURS for the Magic Kingdom TRAIN
The Walt Disney World Railroad is OPEN in Magic Kingdom, and we were one of the first people on the newly reopened train!. If you’re planning to visit Magic Kingdom soon, you’ll be able to hop on and ride the train to the 3 stations around this park. But before you can get on, you’ll need to know what times the train is open! Take a look at the opening hours here.
HUGE Updates from TRON, the Train, and the ‘Moana’ Attraction in Disney World
Whether you’re ready or not, it’s coming up FAST — and next year is sure to be a big one for Disney World. Between new restaurants, attractions, and more, there are a lot of ongoing projects throughout the parks and resorts. Luckily, we’re keeping track of them all — so let’s check out the latest construction updates from around Disney World!
UP-CLOSE LOOK at TRON Construction in Disney World
We’ve been waiting for the Walt Disney World Railroad to reopen since 2018 — and it’s finally happening!. The train has been out of commission while Disney works on building TRON Lightcycle Run (a new roller coaster in Tomorrowland), but that’s all changed now. We got the chance to ride the train and check out all the new details. And, we got a CLOSE-UP look at TRON from the train! Come see it with us!
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the TRON Coaster in Disney World!
It’s Christmas Day and you know what that means…time to watch your TV?!. We’ve already experienced Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays, and the wild winter weather Orlando is experiencing this Christmas. But Christmas Day and Disney equal one important thing — Disney’s Magical Christmas Day Parade!
