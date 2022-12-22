ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Old Goat provides ‘sensory overload’ meals in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for dinner and a show, The Old Goat in Alger Heights is the perfect dinner spot for you. The Old Goat opened in 2015, at 2434 Eastern Ave. SE. The 6,000-square-foot multilevel restaurant seats nearly 200, including an outdoor patio. Owner Cory DeMint also owns Electric Cheetah and Cheetah’s Soup Shop, both on Wealthy Street SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?

It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Tracking The Latest Blizzard Snowfall for West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday brought the official declaration of a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan. This is the first Blizzard Warning in West Michigan since 2019, and the first warning in Grand Rapids since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011. All of this is to say we are...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Multiple flights at Ford Airport canceled amid winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a winter storm hits West Michigan, multiple flights both arriving at and departing from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are canceled. This comes as the potential for blizzard conditions ramps up into Friday afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts and widespread snow are expected to cause low visibility, making travel dangerous into the holiday weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

WMU sophomore dies following car accident

Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
