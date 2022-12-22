ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

January 6 protester says 'incredibly famous' Alec Baldwin used platform to attack her Gold Star family

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz,Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbDer_0jraz2L700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrIr9_0jraz2L700
The family of a fallen Marine has sued Alec Baldwin.

SDNY/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

  • A January 6 protester says Alec Baldwin used his platform to attack her Gold Star family.
  • Baldwin posted online about a fallen Marine's sister, who protested in DC on Jan. 6, 2021.
  • Baldwin's attorney says his post was free speech and the family can't prove harm.

A January 6 protester suing Alec Baldwin over posting about the "attack on the Capitol" says the "incredibly famous man" should have known the harm he would cause because of the fallout from when his wife "pretended to be Spanish."

The family of Marine Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum is suing Baldwin in US District Court in Manhattan for $25 million alleging that he sicced his 2.5 million Instagram followers on them when he figured out the Marine's sister protested the election results near the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"The McCollum Plaintiffs were viciously attacked by Baldwin and his followers just four months after their husband, brother, and hero was killed by a terrorist," a lawyer for the family said in a response to the actor's motion to dismiss the case. "Baldwin not only knew what the consequences of his actions would be, he directly experienced them himself prior to this incident."

Hilaria Baldwin left instagram for more than a month last year after accusations from fans that she was falsely claiming to be from Spain and use a Spanish accent . Born Hillary Thomas in Boston , she gave interviews and made TV appearances seeming to fabricate her accent and to identify as being born in Spain on numerous occasions.

Alec Baldwin first interacted with the family of McCollum after he was killed in an attack on the Kabul airport as US troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the Marine's sister, Roice McCollum, to be passed on to his fiance Jiennah.

On January 3, 2022, Roice posted a picture she had taken at the Capitol riot to her Instagram account to mark the one-year anniversary, and Baldwin lashed out online, the lawsuit says.

He reached out to confirm Roice was the same woman he sent $5,000 to in honor of her dead brother, according to the lawsuit.

He then reposted Roice's post to his own Instagram account to express his dismay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdltG_0jraz2L700
Baldwin reposted Roice's post about the Capitol riot and wrote this message as the caption.

SDNY

Baldwin wrote a private message to Roice, reading: "Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck," according to the lawsuit.

Balwin's attorney asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Baldwin's comments are protected by the Constitution, as he was just expressing the widely held political opinion that participating in that protest was an act of "insurrection." Secondly, he says, the family hasn't demonstrated how they were harmed by the post.

"This case is not about whether Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum is an American hero. He clearly is. It is not about whether the McCollum family has sacrificed for our country. They clearly have," attorney Luke Nikas wrote. "Instead, this case presents two settled legal issues."

In his response, the family's attorney, Dennis C. Postiglione, says Roice was in DC for the protest on January 6, but did not participate in the riot.

He says Baldwin's post is defamatory because it accuses her of being part of a criminal group of "insurrectionists" and says her actions resulted in "the death of a law enforcement officer."

"Defendant is correct that this matter is not about the heroism of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum or his family's sacrifice," Postiglione wrote. "Rather, this case is about an incredibly wealthy, incredibly famous man who used his fame, notoriety, and platform of 2.4 million Instagram followers to attack the grieving widow and sisters of a deceased United States Marine who now seeks to avoid responsibility for the harm he inflicted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PC8zN_0jraz2L700
Marine Lance Corporeal Rylee McCollum is pictured in an undated photo.

US Marines/Handout via Reuters

Death threats and fear

Roice, her sister Cheyenne, and Jiennah — who make up the three plaintiffs in the lawsuit — say in the suit that shortly after Baldwin posted about Roice they started receiving "hostile, aggressive, hateful messages from Baldwin's followers," including "death threats."

"Get raped and die...Your brother got what he deserved," one of the messages read, according to the lawsuit.

When a neighbor learned of Roice's attendence in DC, she turned her in to authorities, according to the suit.

Roice was interviewed by the FBI after the event and was cleared of any wrongdoing. She was never detained, arrested , accused of or charged with any crime," the lawsuit states.

Roice, Cheyenne, and Jienneh McCollum say the unwanted exposure from Baldwin left them "fearful for their lives" and led to headaches, nausea, sleeplessness, severe anxiety, and severe mental distress.

Baldwin, as a reasonable person,  should have been able to forsee the "social media onslaught of hatred and bile that ensued" as a result in his conduct, Postiglione wrote.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 22

Sir Lancelot
1d ago

when is Alec Baldwin going to prison for murder he's going to walk again because he's famous this man has committed murder cold-blooded murder put him away

Reply
5
Fireanair3
1d ago

When is Baldwin going to be charged with intentionally murdering Hutchins? If you want to shut him up, that will do it.

Reply
9
Marie Bartlow-Reynolds
2d ago

Baldwin and his "Spanish "wife, Hillarious, what a couple of losers!

Reply(2)
9
Related
People

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
Upworthy

Principal tries to cut off valedictorian's speech after he brings up his queer identity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bryce Dershem was barely a minute into his valedictorian speech at his New Jersey high school graduation ceremony on June 17 when his microphone was cut off. He had just told the audience how he'd felt after coming out as queer in his freshman year. "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," the 18-year-old said just as the principal, Robert M Tull, walked to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords. A video of the ceremony then shows Tull get on stage, remove the microphone from its stand, and walk away with a paper copy of Dershem's speech.
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Insider

Insider

719K+
Followers
38K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy