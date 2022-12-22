ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cheerleading influencer and 'Cheer' star Gabi Butler apologizes for blackface photo, and says it was part of a Navarro College cheer team initiation ritual

By Geoff Weiss
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
Gabi Butler said she "had never even heard of blackface" when she painted her face black.

Jim Spellman

  • Gabi Butler, the star of Netflix's "Cheer," is respoding to allegations of blackface.
  • Butler says she and Navarro teammates painted their faces black as part of an initiation ritual.
  • Butler said she's not racist, and didn't know what blackface was at the time.

Gabi Butler, a breakout star of Netflix's beleaguered hit "Cheer," is apologizing for a blackface photo that was shared earlier this month by an anonymous Twitter user.

Butler, 24, said she painted her face black as part of a cheering intiation ritual in 2018, and didn't know what blackface was at the time. She said she's not racist, and was seeking to set the record straight after a "false attempt to frame me as something I am not."

Roughly five years ago, prior to departing for their national competition in Daytona, Florida, Butler says veteran members of the elite Navorro College cheer squad — the subject of Netflix's hit docuseries — told rookie teammates to dress in all-black clothing and paint their faces black for an initiation event at an off-campus gym.

"Rookies not a inch of skin showing!" reads the screengrab of a group text invite shared by Butler. "Everything should be covered in black!"

In her lengthy Twitter apology , Butler said she complied with the request because she didn't want to make waves with the vets, and she "had never even heard of blackface" at the time. Though some rookies wore black ski masks because they didn't have face paint, Butler noted she wasn't alone in participating.

"My rookie teammates, including a few who also happened to be people of color, were asked to do this, and we complied with the request," Butler added, alongside photos of other Navarro cheerleaders wearing blackface. "I am sorry I need to pull my other teammates into this, but I have no choice but to speak the truth."

One teammate, however, contradicted Butler's version of events, as well as her decision to share photos of a Black teammate amid the controversy.

"No, what we won't do is throw the 'other people of color' under the bus," wrote "Cheer" costar Ladarius Marshall . "The rest of the minorities spoke out against this, I personally talked to you and said that it was not a good idea. So no, we didn't all feel the same. I forgave you for it but don't sit on here and lie."

Marshall claimed that the team's coaches, Navarro's president, the police, and even the school board were notified of wrongdoings at the time, but did nothing . Insider has reached out to Navarro for comment.

The controversy arrives roughly a month after Butler signed a contract to wrestle with the WWE. While she won't be wrestling imminently, per People , she will attend WWE events and train at the org's performance center in Orlando to immerse herself in the sport.

Read the original article on Insider

I'm over you
3d ago

Let me just say this it's 2023 practically stop doing things you know is just wrong. Then you won't have to go on an apology tour. Even if it was 1971 you still know it's wrong. It's just stupid to do it then play the victim when you get caught. I'm over these kind of people. I'm sorry but it was funny at the time. Karma is catching up fast to you people in this day and age.

3d ago

Offended by white people having a tan or wanting darker skin? We bleach our skin and straighten our hair. I don’t expect a white person to have me apologize so why should they. Leave people alone and let them do their thing!!! Gays and lesbians can be different why can’t races change they way they look? Please people!!!!!!

DemocraticCentrist
3d ago

I'm telling you these young people don't know about this crap and unless they go looking for it, they are not allowed to be taught about it in school, because conservative politicians are stupid enough to believe it will bring shame on the white people to learn about mistakes made in the past and would literally rather people be called racists today when in most cases they are not just ignorant to something they were never allowed to learn or hear about in an educational environment

