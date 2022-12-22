Read full article on original website
Interstate Sign Co. recognizes employees
Donna Edwards in accounts receivable was recognized as employee of the year at Interstate Sign Company. Those recognized for serving 17 or more years with Interstate Sign Company Inc. are, from left, Kim Arnold with 24 years, John Richardson with 18 years, Willie Gwyn with 19 years, Kenny Burkhart with 18 years, Joe Shew with 18 years, Gray Shelton with 30 years, David Slate with 17 years, and Scott Shelton with 21 years.
Marriages
– Zachary Ray Bryant, 24, of Surry County to Laura Elizabeth Wheat, 30, of Surry County. – Lorenzo Artmio Acevedo, 23, of Surry County to Danielle Alexis Bowman, 21, of Surry County. – Rodney Brent Hardy, 55, of Surry County to Emily Clifton Niston, 45, of Surry County. – Timothy...
Foundation gives out first-time grants
Early this year, leaders in the Mount Airy school system and local business community formed the Mount Airy City Schools Educational Foundation, a 501c3 created to raise money in order to support arts education, dual language immersion programs, and workforce development throughout the school district. “The foundation also serves as...
Surry County Schools hold GROW Strong 5K
The fifth Annual Surry County Schools GROW Strong 5K bolted through Fisher River Park on recently, with all 11 elementary schools participating in the event with more than 300 students competing. The 5K race for third, fourth and fifth-grade runners began at 9:30 in the morning. By 11 a.m., all...
Surry County Schools art does well in competition
Nearly all middle and high schools in the Surry County School System placed in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase held recently. Registration was from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10, with all schools having submitted artwork. In the Central Regional competition, North Surry High School placed second...
Thirteen graduate from SCC Practical Nursing Program
Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Practical Nursing Program. The graduates include Amanda Hutchens of Boonville; Jessica Mabe of Danbury; Sara Scott of Dobson; Brittany Walker of East Bend; John “Luke” Hatcher of Lowgap; Courtney Davis, Shannon Hobson and Dove Mayes of Mount Airy; William “Steven” Duncan of North Wilkesboro; Cassandra Bishop and Hailey Wilson-Felts of Pilot Mountain; Laura Mullins of Pinnacle; and Jessica Foley of Ararat, Virginia.
Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD
At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
Hugh Chatham announces new brand identity
Elkin’s Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has a storied history that largely centers on community leaders and supporters whose vision it was to have a local hospital. Following the closure of a small privately owned hospital, a group of “progressive and dauntless community leaders and citizens, under the direction of Dr. L. B. Abernathy, pastor of the Elkin First Methodist Church, assisted by the western North Carolina Methodist Conference South and the J. B. Duke Endowment, worked tirelessly to secure a hospital facility to provide health care for the residents of Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties,” reads a history of the hospital.
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community. “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
Caught Doing Good: Local ministries open doors during extreme cold
As temperatures dip to dangerous levels, several Davidson County agencies and churches are partnering to provide emergency housing for those without homes or power. High Rock Church of Lexington frequently opens its youth building to serve as a warm shelter during extreme weather. They opened the doors at 9 p.m. Friday night, December 23 and Saturday night, December 24. “On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we will close the building at 9 a.m. We have cots, blankets, couches and clothing.” With the help of the community, they were able to provide microwavable meals.
HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC
Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
Give the gift of reading this holiday season
The holiday season is here, and many families and caregivers across North Carolina are planning festive activities to engage kids while they are home from school this month. Reading is a great way to spend quality time together, making memories and building holiday traditions while also improving children’s literacy skills.
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
Iredell County Superior Court Report (December 24)
The following cases were disposed of during recent terms of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ David Boyce was convicted after a jury trial of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property and was sentenced to 104-137 months in prison, plus 36-56 months in prison.
Pilot Park to host First Day Hike
The start of a new year is a time for resolutions, reflection, rebirth and refreshing oneself, for which an annual event scheduled at Pilot Mountain State Park on Jan. 1 can play a role. It will be joining other state parks across North Carolina that Sunday in hosting a First...
Book Smarts
New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:. Fifteen Hurricanes That Changed the Carolinas – Jay Barnes. The Nazi’s Knew My Name – Magda Hellinger – B The Trials of Harry S. Truman -Jeffrey Frank – B The Nazi’s Knew My Name – Magda...
Dobson second graders write letters to Santa
It has been looking a lot like Christmas at Dobson Elementary. Second grade learned how to write friendly letters in class recently, then they all wrote letters to Santa. The students wrote the letters as part of their writing lesson, making sure to begin with capital letters and use punctuation, and of course adding their wish list. This is a writing assignment that they always love to do.
