Bears vs. Bills: Week 16 Preview, Predictions, Odds, Matchups

Take a dive into the film, stats, betting lines, and matchup analysis before the Bears vs. Bills Week 16 matchup.

On Saturday, Bears vs. Bills will kick off at noon CT at Soldier Field. And it will be a cold one . The weather forecast calls for “blizzard-like conditions” starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday morning. For gameday, the temps are projected to hit a high of 11 degrees with winds around 25 MPH. The good news? The Chicago Bears are 6-4 in their 10 coldest games ever played. And this game would tie for their eighth coldest game ever if 11 degrees is indeed correct. Although, the Bears' opponent is no stranger to cold-weather games, winning a home game in “blizzard-like conditions” just last week.

The Buffalo Bills have won five straight games and enter this contest tied for the best record in the AFC (11-3). Meanwhile, the Bears have pieced together some competent and explosive offensive production but have had trouble stopping anyone since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Prior to trading Quinn, the Bears 'defense allowed an average of 18.9 points per game. Since the trade, the defense is allowing 32.3 points per game. And even though the Bears did play competitively last week after some bye-week adjustments, they also experienced some major injuries .

Bears vs. Bills Betting Lines

Bears vs. Bills Betting Lines

In the above table, I have noted the spread and the projected spreads. Projections are according to my four models (DVOA, EPA, Poisson, LinReg), PFF, and 538’s models for Bears vs. Bills. Why use so many different models? Because they serve as a crosscheck for each other. The more models that say something is a good bet, the more assurances you get. After all, that is what all of us gamblers want, assurances.

Bears and Bills Cover History

Bills Cover History

"Good coaches win. Great coaches cover the spread."

Since 2020, the Bears have been home dogs 16 times, with a record of 6-10 ATS. Additionally, they are 3-13 on the money line (Bears to win straight up) in these situations, and 6-10 on the over. This year is the first season for new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. In his first 12 games, Eberflus is 3-11 straight up, 5-8-1 ATS, and 9-5 on the over.

Since 2020, the Buffalo Bills have been road favorites 17 times with a record of 9-8 ATS. Additionally, they are 13-5 on the money line (Bills to win straight up) in these situations, while they are 6-11 on the over. Under sixth-year head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills are 63-39 straight up, 53-42-7 ATS, and 45-52-2 on the over.

Bears vs. Bills Team Stats

Advanced Team Stats for Bears vs. Bills

Advanced stat rankings for the 2022 season are shown for the Bears and Bills here. This includes DVOA, success rates, EPA/Play, and an average ranking of all three for offense and defense.

Bills Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Buffalo Bills Starting Lineup

The “Pos. Rank” uses multiple position-specific stats to generate a relative ranking for each player at their position. The percentile is simply a representation of their rank. For example, from 2020-2022 Josh Allen ranks in the 91st percentile among all qualifying QBs.

The average Bills offensive starter ranks in the 52nd percentile for their position from 2020-2022. Meanwhile, the average Bills defensive starter ranks in the 59th percentile for their position from 2020-2022. The Bears' positional rankings can be seen in the “Extra Points” section.

· Josh Allen – QB

· Stefon Diggs – WR

· Gabriel Davis – WR

· Dawson Knox – TE

· Tre’Davious White – CB

· Jordan Poyer – S

· Gregory Rousseau – EDGE

· Matt Milano - LB

Bills Scouting Report – Offense

Play-Caller: Ken Dorsey

Bills Offensive Stats vs. Bears Defensive Stats

All-22 Review

To get a better idea of the Bills' offensive attack, I reviewed the All-22 film from their Week 14 contest against the Jets. In a passing league, the Bills set the standard with their QB-centric offensive attack. And while the offense ranks near the top of the NFL in most metrics, it is somewhat bipolar. They tend to stall out during games and seemingly lose their momentum. But the thing about having Josh Allen is that a big play is always right around the corner. While they will have stretches of stagnation during most games, they also have stretches of extreme success.

Allen has a usage rate of 70%, which leads all qualifying QBs. This is a metric I use to determine how much any offense relies on the QB to make plays (either in the pass game or as a runner). As a passer, Josh Allen is in the middle of the pack in play-action usage (24.7% of dropbacks) and near the bottom of the league in screen pass usage (7.1% of dropbacks).

This is a vertical offense that wants to hit home runs. They rank 10th in deep passing frequency, ninth in intermediate passing frequency, 14th in short pass frequency, and second to last in pass frequency behind the line of scrimmage. When you have a bazooka, you want to use it. And with vertical weapons like Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie, how can you fault them?

While the Bills' offensive line has taken a step back this season, it has not been detrimental to the offensive production. Allen has been the best passer in the NFL when under pressure, according to PFF.

The Bills' rushing offense is much more limited. They have struggled to create an identity on the ground for the last few years. And while Allen has had success running the football, the team's running backs have struggled to find consistent production. This year, that is partially due to the OL struggling with injuries and assignments. But I wonder if the lack of commitment to running the football has impaired their ability to create any type of real identity on the ground. The Bills will lean on a lot of sweeps, jet motion, and misdirection to get their run game going out of the shotgun. But they do not like to go under center often. And when they do, it is usually to run the football (~65% of the time).

Bills Scouting Report – Defense

DC: Leslie Frazier

Bears Offensive Stats vs. Bills Defensive Stats

All-22 Review

The defensive front is very versatile, with the ability to play with three or four down linemen. They have talented veteran coverage players, and despite the recent loss of Von Miller for the season, it is still a deep DL rotation.

In the LB room, Matt Milano is one of the NFL's best coverage linebackers. And while Tremaine Edmunds has struggled with instincts, he is one of the best athletes at the position. The Bills will rarely leave their nickel personnel, feeling confident in their ability to match heavy formations despite a lack of size. This shows on tape, where teams run the football very successfully out of spread formations that lead to wider DL alignments.

The Bills' run defense lingers around the top 10 by most metrics, but it might not be as efficient as it appears. Buffalo's explosive offense forces teams out of the run game through the fear of falling behind. But teams who have committed to the run game against them have performed well (GB, MIN, BAL, NYJ in Week 9, MIA in Week 15). And those teams went 2-3 in those games. What else do those teams have in common?

These teams either tend to lean into two-back groupings more often than most or tend to lean on outside zone run concepts (or both). On the season, the Bills have allowed 15 explosive runs (15-plus yards). And 12 of those explosive runs happened in the five games mentioned. On two-back outside zone looks, the Bills are giving up 6.7 yards per carry. And on all outside zone looks, the Bills' average depth of tackle is 5.4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Across those five games, the Bills DBs have accumulated 17 missed tackles versus 29 tackles, good for a missed tackle rate of 37%. Big thank you to Bootleg Football for mentioning this on their most recent podcast, which helped me find some direction in looking at the Bills' run defense.

Defending the pass is where this unit really shines, with veterans like Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Taron Johnson leading the charge for the back end. While this is not a blitz-heavy scheme, they will throw a lot of simulated pressures at the offensive line and keep them guessing where it will come from next. The personnel on this unit are very multiple, and these players excel in any number of tasks. In coverage, they will lean the most heavily on Cover-6 concepts with man-match principles.

Bears vs. Bills Summary and Prediction

This is a week that will likely be good for the tank crowd, and hopefully still enjoyable for everyone else. Last week, we saw Justin Fields have success throwing the football against a similar defense that leans on a deep DL rotation and Cover 6 man-match principals. We very well could see him have another quality start (to steal a baseball reference).

And with a little luck, maybe the Bears outside zone run game can get going and surprise some people, given the Bills' lack of success in defending that run concept. But I am afraid that it would not be enough for the Bears to win this one.

Bills: 28

Bears: 21

Extra Points (Looking at you, Carlos)

Chicago Bears Positional Breakdown & Key Players

Chicago Bears Starting Lineup

Injury Report

