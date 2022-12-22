ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Whatcom County wakes to glaze of ice, thawing hazards

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An over 10°F difference between the northern and southern lowlands of Whatcom County Saturday morning, December 24th, made for widely varying conditions as of 8am. Well-traveled roads around the Bellingham area were reportedly bare and wet while temperatures were reported in the low to...
As forecast, freezing rain arrives to Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Many Whatcom County residents are waking to the sound of rainfall atop recent snow accumulations coated with ice this morning, Friday, December 23rd. Freezing rain has arrived in western Washington and will continue to bring icy conditions to the region throughout the morning hours. Latest radar imagery shows the bulk of the precipitation having already cleared the majority of the Sound this morning and currently pushing into the Cascades. The exception remains [in] Whatcom county, where a heavier band of precipitation, currently moving eastward across Vancouver Island, will likely continue to impact the area over the next 1-2 hours. Additional ice accumulations of around a 0.10 of an inch will be possible across the area as a result. Showers following the bulk of precipitation will continue through the remainder of the day, though expect freezing rain to gradually transition to rain across the region this afternoon from south to north. Areas across Whatcom County will be the last to see that transition for the lowlands. With cold air in place and easterly winds persisting across the Cascade gaps, can expect any freezing rain impacts to linger a bit longer across the mountain passes as well. All in all, conditions are icy out there. It`s best to avoid driving if possible.
6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding

MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
NWS issues Flood Watch for Snohomish County until Sunday night

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 23, 2022—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night until Sunday night due to forecasted excessive rainfall. A much warmer and wetter weather system will begin to move into the area early Saturday morning bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and elevated snow levels – above 7000 feet – through the weekend.
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
Traffic Alert: Slater Road closed due to water and debris over roadway

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced Slater Road has been closed just before midnight on Saturday, December 24th, due to water and debris over the roadway east of Ferndale Road and west of LaBounty Drive. The announcement recommended, “Please find an alternate route.”. Once...
Extreme winter weather leads to countywide 10-hour power outage

||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.
Six people and five dogs rescued after ice buildup prompts evacuation in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County. “These rescue efforts demonstrate the close coordination that occurs between emergency management staff, patrol deputies, Public Works, What-Comm dispatchers and search and rescue volunteers to assist our residents during times of disaster,” said Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. “We are grateful for our dedicated first responders and Search and Rescue volunteers from Summit to Sound and the Whatcom County 4x4 Unit that quickly took lifesaving actions to rescue members of the community.”
