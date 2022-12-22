Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
whatcom-news.com
Warming and expected mountain rain raise flood concerns for areas along the Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued an areal flood watch today, Friday, December 23rd, due to expected impacts from recent warming and moderate to heavy mountain rainfall expected over the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in the north...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
kpug1170.com
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County wakes to glaze of ice, thawing hazards
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An over 10°F difference between the northern and southern lowlands of Whatcom County Saturday morning, December 24th, made for widely varying conditions as of 8am. Well-traveled roads around the Bellingham area were reportedly bare and wet while temperatures were reported in the low to...
whatcom-news.com
As forecast, freezing rain arrives to Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Many Whatcom County residents are waking to the sound of rainfall atop recent snow accumulations coated with ice this morning, Friday, December 23rd. Freezing rain has arrived in western Washington and will continue to bring icy conditions to the region throughout the morning hours. Latest radar imagery shows the bulk of the precipitation having already cleared the majority of the Sound this morning and currently pushing into the Cascades. The exception remains [in] Whatcom county, where a heavier band of precipitation, currently moving eastward across Vancouver Island, will likely continue to impact the area over the next 1-2 hours. Additional ice accumulations of around a 0.10 of an inch will be possible across the area as a result. Showers following the bulk of precipitation will continue through the remainder of the day, though expect freezing rain to gradually transition to rain across the region this afternoon from south to north. Areas across Whatcom County will be the last to see that transition for the lowlands. With cold air in place and easterly winds persisting across the Cascade gaps, can expect any freezing rain impacts to linger a bit longer across the mountain passes as well. All in all, conditions are icy out there. It`s best to avoid driving if possible.
whatcom-news.com
6 rescued in Marietta after ice buildup at mouth of Nooksack River caused flooding
MARIETTA, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release today, Sunday, December 25th, regarding a flooding event in the Marietta area. According to the press release, members from the WCSO Division of Emergency Management (DEM) coordinated with WCSO patrol deputies early this morning to notify residents in the Marietta area of the recommendation to evacuate due to a combination of ice building up at the mouth of the Nooksack River and King Tides.
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington
Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not fun,” he said.
KGMI
Winter storm expected to bring snow, freezing rain to Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for western Whatcom County and the San Juans until 10 p.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are possible. There is also now a Winter Storm Watch in effect for western Whatcom County.
whatcom-news.com
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
lynnwoodtimes.com
NWS issues Flood Watch for Snohomish County until Sunday night
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 23, 2022—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night until Sunday night due to forecasted excessive rainfall. A much warmer and wetter weather system will begin to move into the area early Saturday morning bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and elevated snow levels – above 7000 feet – through the weekend.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
KOMO News
Bitter cold, freezing rain to bring icy conditions to western Washington Friday
SEATTLE — Winds from British Columbia brought bitter-cold air and winter weather to western Washington this week. Thursday will be the peak of the cold snap, but before things warm up, a rare ice event is expected to hit the region late Thursday into Friday morning. The frigid temperatures...
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road closed due to water and debris over roadway
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced Slater Road has been closed just before midnight on Saturday, December 24th, due to water and debris over the roadway east of Ferndale Road and west of LaBounty Drive. The announcement recommended, “Please find an alternate route.”. Once...
Another day of bitter cold, icy driving in Whatcom County. When will rain arrive?
Rain falling on snow, may lead to enhanced runoff that could lead to potential urban and river flooding by the weekend.
theorcasonian.com
Extreme winter weather leads to countywide 10-hour power outage
||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.
KOMO News
Six people and five dogs rescued after ice buildup prompts evacuation in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County. “These rescue efforts demonstrate the close coordination that occurs between emergency management staff, patrol deputies, Public Works, What-Comm dispatchers and search and rescue volunteers to assist our residents during times of disaster,” said Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. “We are grateful for our dedicated first responders and Search and Rescue volunteers from Summit to Sound and the Whatcom County 4x4 Unit that quickly took lifesaving actions to rescue members of the community.”
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
These two businesses opened this month in Whatcom County, bringing regional specialties
Here are Whatcom County’s newest food stops that opened this month.
