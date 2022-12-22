ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

JudyD

TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University

In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:
OKLAHOMA STATE
ypradio.org

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

State data paints a dire picture of Oklahoma teenagers’ mental health

State data released this year showed that one in four Oklahoma teens contemplated suicide sometime between 2020 and 2021. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a routine report. Since 2003, state health officials have contacted 50 high schools every year, asking them to help collect data on the state’s teenagers. Thad Burk, a child and adolescent health epidemiologist for the State Department of Health, heads up this survey.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,244,121. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 689. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

No shortage of insulin in northeast Oklahoma

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – While pharmacies across the nation are facing increasing insulin shortages northeast Oklahoma pharmacies are staying strong. “There are no shortages,” said Carl Deason of Carl’s Hometown Pharmacy in Grove. “Currently we have plenty in stock.”. The supply of insulin has been off and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Native Plants in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma Senator secured to protect the right of religious liberty for Armed Forces

OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Offices with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford announced today that he’s secured to protect the right of religious liberty for our heroes in the Armed Forces. According to a press release from Lankford’s office, he received a commitment from the Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd Austin, that all members who […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
natureworldnews.com

At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow

According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE

