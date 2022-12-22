Read full article on original website
TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University
In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:
ypradio.org
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
kosu.org
State data paints a dire picture of Oklahoma teenagers’ mental health
State data released this year showed that one in four Oklahoma teens contemplated suicide sometime between 2020 and 2021. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a routine report. Since 2003, state health officials have contacted 50 high schools every year, asking them to help collect data on the state’s teenagers. Thad Burk, a child and adolescent health epidemiologist for the State Department of Health, heads up this survey.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,244,121. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 689. The Oklahoma State Department...
fourstateshomepage.com
No shortage of insulin in northeast Oklahoma
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – While pharmacies across the nation are facing increasing insulin shortages northeast Oklahoma pharmacies are staying strong. “There are no shortages,” said Carl Deason of Carl’s Hometown Pharmacy in Grove. “Currently we have plenty in stock.”. The supply of insulin has been off and...
coloradopolitics.com
Crude oil pipeline mostly reopens following massive Kansas oil spill | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement on Dec. 14 that...
a-z-animals.com
10 Native Plants in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
Oklahoma Senator secured to protect the right of religious liberty for Armed Forces
OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Offices with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford announced today that he’s secured to protect the right of religious liberty for our heroes in the Armed Forces. According to a press release from Lankford’s office, he received a commitment from the Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd Austin, that all members who […]
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Oklahoma using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
Oklahoma Governor passes winter weather-related order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that Stitt signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency in relation to the severe winter weather. According to a news release from Stitt’s office, Stitt signed Executive Order 2022-34 which declared a state of emergency for every […]
Winter Storms Renew The Push To Move Oklahoma’s Power Grid Underground
For the last thirty-six hours of winter storm warning and one heck of a massive arctic blast, Oklahomans across the state are asking questions again about the feasibility of the power grid. While it doesn't seem to be as fragile and inefficient as the Texas grid, many Oklahomans lost power...
news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
natureworldnews.com
At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow
According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
