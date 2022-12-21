Read full article on original website
James Thomas Trotter
Mr. James Thomas Trotter, age 72 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. James, affectionately called “Bo Pete,” was born Sunday, March 5th, 1950 in McNab, AR, the son of Linzell Marshall and Alvin (Ed) Trotter. James attended Howard County Training School located in Tollette,...
Hope Rotary Club Honors Special Agent John Rhone of ASP
On December 15th, the Hope Rotary Club presented Special Agent John Rhone with ASP Comapny C of the Arkansas State Troopers with a certificate for Trooper of the Year for 2022. Thank you to the Arkansas State Police for your service throughout the year.
Hope man injured in fatal crash
MAGNOLIA – A Hope man was injured in a three vehicle crash Tuesday morning (12/27) in Columbia County that killed one and injured a third person. According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Christopher N. Wilson, 35, of Hope was traveling east on U.S. Highway 82 in Magnolia when he apparently traveled left of center striking a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by George R. Critton, Jr. 47, of Magnolia, which was traveling west, and a third west bound vehicle, a 2002 Porsche driven by David A. McClellan, 51, of El Dorado.
Hempstead County Quorum Court
The Hempstead County Quorum Court held their last regular meeting of 2022 on December 22nd. The JP’s approved a budget which will authorize expenditures of approximately $5 million dollars for county general against anticipated revenue of over $5.2 million. The road department budget will be just under $4.2 million against anticipated revenue of over $5 million dollars. These are the biggest components of the budget with many other smaller categories.
Hempstead County 4-H Enjoys Sweet Treats & Trim 4-Holidays
We had a great time at Sweet Treats & Trim 4-Holidays held Tuesday at the Southwest Research & Extension Center! Hempstead County 4-H Teen Leaders led the candy making workshop assisted by Mrs. Terrie James, FCS Agent-Staff Chair and Mrs. Betty Wingfield, 4-H Agent. Seven different types of candy were...
First United Methodist Church Donates Socks and Candy to Hempstead County Inmates
Rose Gagnon Youth Director, and Tommy Montgomery of the First United Methodist Church donated socks and candy to the inmates of Hempstead County Detention Center. Thank You First United Methodist for thinking of our inmates during this time of year.
Grass Fire On Highway 299 North of Emmet
The Emmet and Perrytown VFD responded to a grass fire located in the 300th block of state highway 299 about a mile north of Emmet. A resident was burning some debris and gusty winds caused the fire to get out of hand. The call came in around 1:30om Tuesday. There were no injuries and fire damage was limited to a field and a fence row.
City of Hope Sets New Year’s Trash Schedule
For the week of January 2nd in Hope, Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday the 3rd and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday the 4th. Thursday January 5th trash and Friday January 6th trash will run as normal. There will be no rubbish pick...
