MAGNOLIA – A Hope man was injured in a three vehicle crash Tuesday morning (12/27) in Columbia County that killed one and injured a third person. According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Christopher N. Wilson, 35, of Hope was traveling east on U.S. Highway 82 in Magnolia when he apparently traveled left of center striking a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by George R. Critton, Jr. 47, of Magnolia, which was traveling west, and a third west bound vehicle, a 2002 Porsche driven by David A. McClellan, 51, of El Dorado.

HOPE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO