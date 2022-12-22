Read full article on original website
Miss America passes her Miss Wisconsin crown to Fond du Lac woman
(WLUK) -- When Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke was named Miss America 2023 earlier this month, she needed to pass her dairy state crown on to the next woman. Kylene Spanbauer from Fond du Lac will assume the title of Miss Wisconsin 2022 effective Monday. Spanbauer previously served as Miss...
47-year-old Greenville man dies in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crash
IRON COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Greenville man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Iron County just before the holiday weekend. Matthew Wolfgram, 47, died on Dec. 23 after a snowmobile crash Thursday evening. The Iron County Sheriff's Office responded to the reported crash at approximately 7:33 p.m. The report...
Outagamie Co. tow ban lifted
APPLETON (WLUK) - Outagamie Co. lifted its tow ban on I-41 and Wis. 441 on Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says tow operations can resume. Outagamie County was one of several communities which put the tow bans in place on Thursday, due to the conditions caused by Winter Storm Brooklyn.
Winter Storm Brooklyn causes treacherous driving conditions
(WLUK) -- Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads, as Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to wreck havoc on holiday travel. In Winnebago County, officials are telling drivers to stay off of I-41 in Oshkosh due to whiteout conditions. Below is a video of whiteout conditions on I-41 in...
Green Bay's Christmas could be among its coldest ever
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - With a projected high temperature Sunday of 8 degrees, it could land in the top ten list of coldest Christmas Days recorded in Green Bay. According to the National Weather Service, the record low for Dec. 25 in the city is -4, set in 1933 and 1983.
Appleton organization provides 3,000 Christmas meals for free
APPLETON (WLUK) -- We Care Meals provided its annual Christmas meal for anyone who wanted or needed it today at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Many community members stepped up to either serve meals in person or deliver them to people's homes. We Care Meals has served people in the...
Continue the spirit of giving to those in need
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Christmas may be over, but there is still a need for people struggling this holiday season. FOX 11 spent Monday morning at Father Carr's Place 2B to see what's needed in 2023.
Oshkosh to start 2023 with a lineup of laughter
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh is looking to start the new year with a lineup of laughter. The Grand Oshkosh has three comedians set to perform in the beginning of the new year, including two Wisconsin-born comedians. It all starts with John McGivern on Jan. 14. McGivern may be best known...
Green Bay's Triangle Hill opens for tubing Monday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular Green Bay snow tubing hill will open next week, just in time for winter recess. Triangle Hill will open for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. It's also the grand opening of the new...
Gas prices rise during holiday season
(WLUK) -- The price at the pump went up for the holiday travel season. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to Gas Buddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their gas prices:
