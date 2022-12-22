ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Take a walk through sparkling lights at Santa Rosa arts center

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ9C5_0jrayZFE00

Sometimes you just have to lighten up, especially during the dark nights of winter.

So Lauren Peters, associate director of marketing, data and communications at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, came up with an idea.

The center already has an outdoor sculpture garden, displaying work by local artists, so why not just light it up for the holidays?

“The idea came from wanting to do something special with our sculpture garden and our visual arts program, something joyful during these darker evenings,” Peters said.

That led to the creation of “Northern Lights,” a free holiday lighting display in the sculpture garden from dusk until 9:30 p.m. every night. It started earlier this month and continues through Jan. 1. The “Northern Lights” also includes six new works Santa Rosa Junior College students created specifically for the display.

“It’s a new program that we just kicked off this year,” Peters said.

For help, Peters called on junior college art teacher Michael McGinnis, well-known nationally as the creator of the Perplexus series of puzzles and known locally for designing the exhibits at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, where Peters used to work.

“Lauren approached me and asked if some of my students could participate,” McGinnis said. “It was a no-brainer, because it was a chance for the students to work with a public space and design things that fit the landscape.”

The result is an experience that combines art with garden surroundings and hundreds of holiday lights for a cheerful but mellow evening walk.

“The lights are not only on most of the sculptures, but on the trees and lampposts and along the walkway,” Peters said. “The idea is that it’s more like an art installation than just lights.”

The public seems to like the idea, she reported.

“On any given night, there are 150 to 200 people strolling around the grounds. We’ve seen a lot of families with kids,” Peters said.

“We’ve had a lot of excitement about it,” she said. “On Facebook, we’ve had some of the highest engagement we’ve had in recent years.”

While “Northern Lights” will end soon, Peters believes the idea has potential for the future.

“This is the first year we’ve done this,” she said. “We hope to include even more local art next year. People are looking for something to do around the holidays. This is free and open to public. We really look forward to expanding this idea.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sonomacountygazette.com

Rainy day fun: 10 indoor activities for dog lovers in Sonoma County

Rainy days are the perfect time to stay indoors and have fun with your furry friend. Sonoma County is a great place to live if you love dogs, as both can enjoy plenty of indoor activities. We've got you covered, from dog parks to breweries that allow dogs. Keep reading for our top 10 recommendations for indoor activities in Sonoma County!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Putting a Bow on It: Bay Area Shoppers Grab Last-Minute Gifts

Saturday marked the last day to wrap up any final shopping before Christmas Day. While some stores were packed with shoppers looking to check off those last-minute items on their lists, others were quite calm. In Walnut Creek, the frantic rush for gifts was actually not all that frantic. Shoppers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kymkemp.com

A New Year May Bring New Life for the Palace in Ukiah

Noted San Francisco architects and engineers who specialize in recycling historic buildings into new uses are poring over restoration plans for Ukiah’s storied Palace Hotel. They are climbing onto the rooftop to see spectacular views of the Ukiah Valley and descending into dark corners where few people have been in recent years. Laser scans are being used to determine how it all works. In short, a team of historic preservation experts is probing the past, and contemplating possibilities for the future.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Dogs available to homes at Christmas

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many dogs that would rather be home for the holidays. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, border terrier, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecounty.com

Where to Stay & Play in Lake County

Located just two hours north of the hustle and bustle of San Francisco is the picturesque Lake County. Nestled between rolling vineyard hills and sparkling lakes, Lake County is the perfect Northern California getaway. The geography of the region lends itself to a number of fun activities, whether you’re looking...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified

The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
sfpublicpress.org

12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment

In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
BERKELEY, CA
sonomamag.com

The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa

It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
8K+
Followers
267
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy