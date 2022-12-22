A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO