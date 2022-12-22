Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State earns transfer WR commitment from Jayden Higgins
Iowa State earned its third commitment from the transfer portal Thursday landing former Eastern Kentucky star Jayden Higgins. There, Higgins racked up 757 receiving yards on 58 receptions with 10 touchdowns in his sophomore year alone. The transfer wideout had heavy interest from high major schools with offers from Northwestern,...
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Wind, cold, and snow set to paralyze Iowa travel through the end of the week
IOWA — A powerful winter storm and an accompanying blast of arctic air remains on track to impact the state late tomorrow afternoon and well into the holiday weekend. Several inches of snow will be expected across much of Iowa, with fierce winds making travel difficult or impossible even for areas on the lower end […]
weareiowa.com
Police identify driver killed in Monday Nevada crash
60-year-old Donald Edward Borcherding, of Ankeny, lost control and hitting a bridge. He was declared dead at the scene.
School closes due to too many sick kids
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The “tripledemic” has been a triple headache for school administrators and families. A series of illnesses (RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19) has challenged immune systems. Knoxville Community School District administrators decided to extend the upcoming holiday break by a day due to illness and the pending bad weather. The […]
Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
theperrynews.com
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
Crews battle a motor home fire on Christmas morning
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom […]
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
