Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
KPLC TV
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
kadn.com
Hard Freeze Warnings Tonight Again North
After a cold start to the day, it was a gorgeous Christmas throughout Acadiana. Clear skies will allow temperatures to once again drop below the freezing mark across parts of the area, especially to the north of I-10. Thus, we have another round of Hard Freeze Warnings issued for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes from Midnight until 9:00 a.m.
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
KPLC TV
High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
KPLC TV
Travelers at Lake Charles Airport battle the weather to get home for the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Travel, like the weather, can be unpredictable. Many holiday travelers are stuck at airports across the country tonight. The travelers who arrived to their destinations were just happy to not be stuck at the airport. We caught up with some folks at the Lake Charles Regional Airport to see how they fared.
KPLC TV
Where is Santa? Track with NORAD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
Lake Charles Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas and New Year Holiday
Lake Charles Garbage Collection Schedule for Christmas and New Year Holiday. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced its Christmas and New Year Holiday garbage pickup schedules. The City of Lake Charles will observe the Christmas Holiday on Monday, December 26, 2022,...
KPLC TV
Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?. The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations. Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Thursday
A Vinton man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, state police said.
KPLC TV
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
kalb.com
MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
KPLC TV
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
KPLC TV
Fire chief explains common carbon monoxide hazards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a colorless, odorless gas and it can be deadly. “When you come into contact with CO, and you get enough of it- light headedness, dizziness, nausea, all of the flu-like symptoms you can imagine is what you’ll get,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said.
KPLC TV
Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
Comments / 0