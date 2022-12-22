ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

KPLC TV

Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Hard Freeze Warnings Tonight Again North

After a cold start to the day, it was a gorgeous Christmas throughout Acadiana. Clear skies will allow temperatures to once again drop below the freezing mark across parts of the area, especially to the north of I-10. Thus, we have another round of Hard Freeze Warnings issued for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes from Midnight until 9:00 a.m.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

MISSING PERSON: APD is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins, who went missing on Friday, Dec. 23. Bibbins was last seen leaving his home on Westwood Blvd in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a black and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Bibbins’ family...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire chief explains common carbon monoxide hazards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a colorless, odorless gas and it can be deadly. “When you come into contact with CO, and you get enough of it- light headedness, dizziness, nausea, all of the flu-like symptoms you can imagine is what you’ll get,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

