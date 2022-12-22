After a cold start to the day, it was a gorgeous Christmas throughout Acadiana. Clear skies will allow temperatures to once again drop below the freezing mark across parts of the area, especially to the north of I-10. Thus, we have another round of Hard Freeze Warnings issued for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes from Midnight until 9:00 a.m.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO