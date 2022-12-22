We probably aren’t the first ones to mention that Disney World can get a tad bit busy around the holidays. We’ve been keeping up with the crowds and wait times so you know how to prepare for your visit, and while some crowds have surprised us (in being shockingly low), other spots have had big crowds. High crowd levels may tempt you to pay for Genie+ or get Pay-Per-Ride access to Disney World’s most popular attractions. If you’re thinking about trying to get an Individual Lightning Lane for the parks’ most popular rides, you might want to see just how quickly they sold out on Christmas Day!

16 HOURS AGO