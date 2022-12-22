ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team

Rob Gronkowski may not have any plans to return to the NFL this season, but it sounds like he gave it some serious thought as some point within the last several weeks. Gronkowski sparked a new round of comeback rumors this week when he sent a cryptic tweet that contained just three words: “I’m kinda... The post Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Julian Edelman had harsh comment about Mac Jones

Mac Jones has been visibly frustrated with the New England Patriots’ coaching staff on multiple occasions this season, and one franchise legend clearly thinks the body language has been a bad look. Julian Edelman, who works as an analyst on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” had some harsh commentary about Jones during the latest episode of... The post Julian Edelman had harsh comment about Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
DENVER, CO
Nick Bosa reveals individual target that excites him more than chase for NFL single-season sack record

The San Francisco 49ers are still winning despite losing their top two quarterbacks to injuries this season. A big reason for that is the team’s defense which makes life harder for opposing offenses by punching them in the mouth, so to speak. The 49ers’ pass rush, in particular, has been unforgiving, with defensive end Nick […] The post Nick Bosa reveals individual target that excites him more than chase for NFL single-season sack record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
