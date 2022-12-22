ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

KOKI FOX 23

Week 17 prime-time flex: Ravens-Steelers moved to Sunday night, Rams-Chargers is out

The NFL must not have had many great options for the Sunday night game of Week 17. The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't a great one, especially given the Rams' injuries and overall struggles this season. Instead we get the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens. The Rams-Chargers game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. Eastern time slot.
KOKI FOX 23

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
PHOENIX, AZ

