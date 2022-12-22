Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Nathaniel Hackett got off to a rough start, never recovered and was fired by Broncos after awful loss to Rams
Nathaniel Hackett dug himself a hole with Denver Broncos fans immediately. In Hackett's first regular-season game, he made the baffling decision to run down the clock and try a 64-yard field goal for the win against the Seattle Seahawks. That kick missed, the Broncos lost and that started a string of errors that Hackett couldn't escape.
KOKI FOX 23
Broncos' Russell Wilson problem somehow gets even worse in an abysmal loss to Rams
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old in late November. It's not an age in which a quarterback should be falling off completely. That's why the Broncos traded multiple picks and players for him and gave him a five-year extension worth more than $240 million. The trade and the contract might...
KOKI FOX 23
Week 17 prime-time flex: Ravens-Steelers moved to Sunday night, Rams-Chargers is out
The NFL must not have had many great options for the Sunday night game of Week 17. The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't a great one, especially given the Rams' injuries and overall struggles this season. Instead we get the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens. The Rams-Chargers game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. Eastern time slot.
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Christmas Eve late games tracker: Cowboys face Eagles in mammoth NFC East clash
Dallas' loss blunts the stakes a bit for this showdown, but it's still Cowboys-Eagles, which needs little impetus to be entertaining. Will Philadelphia wrap up the NFC's No. 1 overall seed? Or will the Cowboys boost their confidence heading into the playoffs?. Follow all the action live right here with...
KOKI FOX 23
Cowboys and Eagles beat each other's backup QBs. Now we need a playoff rematch at full strength
As Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy strode to midfield after his team's frantic 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday evening, his counterpart Nick Sirianni extended a hand. As the two embraced, the Eagles coach delivered a message spelling out the hopeful collision course of both franchises. “Mike,...
KOKI FOX 23
Steelers wear No. 32 in tribute of Franco Harris ahead of Raiders game
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL lost an icon with the death of Franco Harris, a name synonymous with the franchise and one of the most famous plays in football history. On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Harris prior to their Christmas Eve game against the Las...
KOKI FOX 23
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Vikings and Giants party in the dome in Week 16
When you’re handing out fantasy football game balls for Week 16, don’t forget one for U.S. Bank Stadium. That’s where the Minnesota Vikings play, and that was the place to be in the early window on Christmas Eve. Most of the stars were popping in Minnesota's 27-24...
KOKI FOX 23
Lions' blowout loss squashes their playoff momentum, but is also a needed reality check for promising franchise
The Detroit Lions’ 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers took a cleaver to their playoff chances with just two games left in the season, and it re-centered the expectations surrounding this team. The Lions allowed 320 rushing yards and their typically explosive offense struggled for long portions of the game.
