Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
WLTX.com
WATCH: Jalin Hyatt superfan receives emotional Christmas present
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn — Eight-year-old Jalin Hyatt superfan Raylan Clifton of Elizabethton, Tenn. was brought to tears on Christmas morning when he unwrapped a framed photo of his favorite player, Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. "His Christmas wish was to meet Jalin. I took him to the Missouri game and...
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
Munsey United Methodist Church provides Christmas service for every person in community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A downtown Johnson City church provides five services throughout the day, totaling over eight and a half hours. The first service was for the homeless at 2 p.m. in Munsey United Methodist Church’s Melting Pot ministry. Here they shared scripture, song and a warm meal with community members trying to […]
Veterans Voices: Mountain Home National Cemetery expanding
The following is the second in a series of Veterans Voices reports about the Mountain Home National Cemetery. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A national cemetery for veterans in the heart of Johnson City is growing. More than 17,200 veterans are buried at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in the heart of Johnson City on […]
Bristol, Virginia organizations host toy drive on Christmas Eve
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The fire department, police department and public school staff all helped distribute hundreds of toys to children on Saturday in Bristol, Virginia. “On this frigid Christmas Eve morning, Santa enlisted the help of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Staff, […]
Tri-Cities to be featured in ‘House Hunters’ episode
The episode will air Wednesday night on HGTV.
General Morgan Inn hosting New Year’s Eve Bash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re looking for plans for New Year’s Eve, The General Morgan Inn in Greeneville might be the perfect place. They’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party complete with drinks, food, dancing, and live music. Tickets are on sale now at the front desk of the General Morgan Inn. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
Kingsport Times-News
Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold
With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
Salvation Army opens emergency shelters as arctic blast hits Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shelters across the Tri-Cities are opening their doors as cold weather approaches. The Salvation Army, which has shelters in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, issued a white flag Thursday, allowing non-residents to take stay overnight at their shelters. Brian Rumbsy isn’t a shelter resident but he’s stayed at the Salvation […]
Carter County creates warming shelter in one day
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she wasn’t sure how the county would handle the cold weather, but when she stepped outside, she knew she wanted to get an overnight shelter in place. “When I went outside and realized these are frigid temperatures and I’ve got to work to get my […]
Johnson City Press
Region braces for brutal cold, snow
Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
Kingsport Times-News
Petworks’ longest residents need homes
KINGSPORT — Animal shelters help pets find homes that last a lifetime. But some pets stay in temporary cages long-term. At Petworks, a nonprofit facility for animal services, volunteers work with love and empathy to give the best care possible to pets in need.
The Tomahawk
Senior Center offers Christmas outreach
The holiday season can be one of the merriest times of the year and the loneliest. For some individuals, especially seniors, Christmas time can stir up memories of a lost spouse or loved one, increase feelings of isolation or depression, and cause physical challenges as the weather often turns bitter cold when the New Year approaches.
Johnson City Press
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
Animal shelter ready for cold — director cautions pet owners
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 120 dogs needing forever homes will be safe and warm at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter through the cold snap, Director Tammy Davis said Thursday. Heading into the coldest few days the region has seen since well before the shelter opened at its current location, the facility […]
wcyb.com
BTES and BrightRidge: TVA says need for rolling blackouts has ended
Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services and BrightRidge said the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified them that the need for rolling power outages has ended Friday afternoon. The public is continued to ask to conserve energy as the frigid weather continues. ---- Rolling blackouts will occur in the Tri-Cities region until further...
