This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
WIS-TV
Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays. 1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia holiday sanitation schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday sanitation schedule. Solid waste collections will not be working on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday. City residents are...
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
abccolumbia.com
Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia Forecast: winter weather
A blast of arctic air has arrived, with temperatures falling dangerously low.
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
coladaily.com
Grinding of the Greens recycling program turns Christmas trees into mulch
Richland and Lexington County residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the Grinding of the Greens program. Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB) coordinates the program to educate the public about recycling and saving landfill space by grinding Christmas trees into mulch, reusing them for erosion control and creating fish/wildlife habitats.
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire offers winter weather safety tips : use caution when heating homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –With the bitter cold temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abccolumbia.com
Number of power outages slowly drop statewide
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Due to the high winds, parts of the state experienced power outages. At one point Friday nearly sixty thousand outages were reported. As of 10:15 Friday night the number is down to seven thousand households without power. If you are dealing with a power outage...
abccolumbia.com
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
WIS-TV
Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
WLTX.com
Water Tower Freezes in Gilbert as subfreezing temperatures continue
abccolumbia.com
Thousands experience power outages due to high winds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative have reported wind related outages on December 23 throughout the Midlands. According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently over 300 active outages, with more than 7,000 customers affected by this lapse in power. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) reported 1,697...
abccolumbia.com
Merry Christmas from ABC Columbia
ABC Columbia wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday. Join us at 10am for Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Stay tuned for a day of NBA Basketball on ABC beginning at Noon ET.
abccolumbia.com
Christmas gift return tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
