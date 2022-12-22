ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating death in University City area Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road in the University City area where a man was found with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery

GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy