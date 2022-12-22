Read full article on original website
North Carolina woman stabbed man to death, police say
Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.
NC detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide near upscale mall
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
WXII 12
Man charged with first-degree murder for double homicide on Christmas Eve, authorities said
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after deputies responded to a homicide in Jamestown. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Guilford County Sheriff's office said they responded to the scene on Riverdale Drive at...
Police investigating homicide on Christmas Day in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Officers are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Christmas Day, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD responded to an assist MEDIC call on the 2900 block of Beard Road shortly before 8 a.m. Police said a man was found seriously hurt on Beard Road near...
Homicide arrest made in Guilford County
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte. Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main...
Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
Church fire may take entire night to control, Gastonia fire says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. Pictures shared by the fire department show the exterior damage to Place Church off York Highway. Gastonia firefighters are still on the scene and are expected...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
WBTV
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night. Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours...
WBTV
CMPD investigating death in University City area Christmas morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road in the University City area where a man was found with life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital...
New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery
GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
Two kidnapped children found traveling in suspect's vehicle on I-85
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two children kidnapping victims were found in suspect's car traveling on I-85 on Monday, Dec. 19, the State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said one victim was a 5-year-old girl and was abducted on Dec. 19 from Rock Hill, while the second child had been missing since May 2022.
