CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO