News Channel Nebraska
Fulton to return to private sector after seven years as state tax commissioner
LINCOLN — After serving nearly seven years as state tax commissioner, Tony Fulton announced Thursday that he is returning to the private sector. “I plan to return to my small business and become active again in the private sector — from which I’ve been absent too long,” said Fulton, a former state senator from Lincoln, in a press release.
norfolkneradio.com
Historic pay increase announced for State Patrol
LINCOLN - Not even a week after 16 new Nebraska State Troopers were sworn in at the State Capitol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced a significant pay increase for troopers. This is the largest pay increase for Patrol Troopers in 20 years as the new hiring rate is $30 an hour, a $5.43 increase from the current rate.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln counselor accused of Medicaid fraud
A Lincoln mental health counselor has been charged with Medicaid fraud. A warrant was issued for Michael Keady's arrest Wednesday on the felony charge. In court documents, Investigator Tim Lordino of the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General's Office said Keady enrolled with Nebraska Medicaid and received payments between Dec. 15, 2017, and March 12, 2021, after agreeing not to submit claims for professional mental health services as part of a settlement agreement in 2015.
ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’
OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.” In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
WOWT
Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
thereader.com
Acting Mayor Absent from City Council after FBI Search, North Omaha Music and Arts Seeks Liquor License Without Council Approval.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. A shorthanded Omaha City Council met Tuesday to discuss a liquor license for North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA), which was passed off to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission with no recommendation.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
1011now.com
Ukrainian immigrant puts on light show for Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A drive-thru Christmas lights show is lighting the way outside the Lincoln Saltdogs Stadium. The display is in its second year, and it turns out the man who came up with the idea doesn’t just step up to add some holiday cheer. In his personal life, he goes out of his way to make people feel more welcome in a new place.
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
kfornow.com
Cold Wave Sets Record For Power Use
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the...
WOWT
One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Walker & Dunlop Provides $20.9M Refinancing for Two Communities in Nebraska
LINCOLN and ASHLAND, Neb. — Walker & Dunlop has provided HUD refinancings for Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln and Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Walker & Dunlop’s Kevin Giusti and Mikko Erkamaa led the teams in both deals on behalf of MJ Senior Housing. Both transactions refinanced floating-rate debt and provided cash proceeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Isabelle L. Lindsey
Isabelle L. Lindsey age 90 of Weeping Water, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, Nebraska. She was born on May 22, 1932, in Omaha, Ne to George and Pearl (Jardine) Meyer. Isabelle was united in marriage on March 3, 1950, to...
Midlands Business Journal
Celebrating Leaders: 40 under 40
One of my favorite issues each year is the Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 edition. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the awards, which are presented by Northwest Bank. Over the years, MBJ has honored both up-and-coming and accomplished young professionals under the age of 40 in the Omaha metro business community.
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that […] The post New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Add Transfer Merritt Beason
The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Salmonella Sprout Outbreak brewing in Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of December 23, 2022, 12 individuals...
