ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Fulton to return to private sector after seven years as state tax commissioner

LINCOLN — After serving nearly seven years as state tax commissioner, Tony Fulton announced Thursday that he is returning to the private sector. “I plan to return to my small business and become active again in the private sector — from which I’ve been absent too long,” said Fulton, a former state senator from Lincoln, in a press release.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Historic pay increase announced for State Patrol

LINCOLN - Not even a week after 16 new Nebraska State Troopers were sworn in at the State Capitol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced a significant pay increase for troopers. This is the largest pay increase for Patrol Troopers in 20 years as the new hiring rate is $30 an hour, a $5.43 increase from the current rate.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln counselor accused of Medicaid fraud

A Lincoln mental health counselor has been charged with Medicaid fraud. A warrant was issued for Michael Keady's arrest Wednesday on the felony charge. In court documents, Investigator Tim Lordino of the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General's Office said Keady enrolled with Nebraska Medicaid and received payments between Dec. 15, 2017, and March 12, 2021, after agreeing not to submit claims for professional mental health services as part of a settlement agreement in 2015.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’

OMAHA — The ACLU of Nebraska revealed Wednesday that a study of bail-setting by judges shows that recent state legislative reforms have failed to halt modern-day “debtors’ prisons.”  In seeking to discover how judges treat financially struggling Nebraskans, a team of 24 court watchers tracked more than 2,300 bail and sentencing hearings in the state’s […] The post ACLU Nebraska report: Omaha and Lincoln courts still creating modern-day ‘debtor prisons’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Acting Mayor Absent from City Council after FBI Search, North Omaha Music and Arts Seeks Liquor License Without Council Approval.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. A shorthanded Omaha City Council met Tuesday to discuss a liquor license for North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA), which was passed off to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission with no recommendation.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Ukrainian immigrant puts on light show for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A drive-thru Christmas lights show is lighting the way outside the Lincoln Saltdogs Stadium. The display is in its second year, and it turns out the man who came up with the idea doesn’t just step up to add some holiday cheer. In his personal life, he goes out of his way to make people feel more welcome in a new place.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
kfornow.com

Cold Wave Sets Record For Power Use

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One of the largest Christmas services in Omaha welcomes guests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, King of Kings church in Omaha has been celebrating Christmas in a big way. Pastor Greg Griffith says a lot goes into planning. “We began working on Christmas about August to September time frame,” says Griffith. “Just working on what do we want to do, what do we want Christmas to look like? Our production teams start to work on video ideas and compilations. We start working on crafting messages, we start saying what are going to be our guest gift and giveaways.”
OMAHA, NE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Walker & Dunlop Provides $20.9M Refinancing for Two Communities in Nebraska

LINCOLN and ASHLAND, Neb. — Walker & Dunlop has provided HUD refinancings for Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln and Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Walker & Dunlop’s Kevin Giusti and Mikko Erkamaa led the teams in both deals on behalf of MJ Senior Housing. Both transactions refinanced floating-rate debt and provided cash proceeds.
ASHLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Isabelle L. Lindsey

Isabelle L. Lindsey age 90 of Weeping Water, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, Nebraska. She was born on May 22, 1932, in Omaha, Ne to George and Pearl (Jardine) Meyer. Isabelle was united in marriage on March 3, 1950, to...
WEEPING WATER, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Celebrating Leaders: 40 under 40

One of my favorite issues each year is the Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 edition. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the awards, which are presented by Northwest Bank. Over the years, MBJ has honored both up-and-coming and accomplished young professionals under the age of 40 in the Omaha metro business community.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists

LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that […] The post New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Huskers Add Transfer Merritt Beason

The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
foodpoisonjournal.com

Salmonella Sprout Outbreak brewing in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of December 23, 2022, 12 individuals...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy